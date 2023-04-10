Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan wanted cheap Russian crude like India





Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan acknowledged India’s foreign policy success and said Pakistan too wants cheap Russian crude oil, just like India. He added that this could not happen since his government collapsed in 2022 due to a vote of no confidence.

The PTI leader was also the first Pakistani prime minister to visit Moscow in 23 years, but he was unable to reach any agreement. Imran Khan was quoted as saying by ANI news agency, We wanted to get cheap Russian crude oil just like India but that could not happen as unfortunately my government fell due to a motion of censure.

Khans’ comments came on the back of Pakistani Oil Minister Musadik Maliks’ reassurance regarding oil imports. Malik told a Pakistani news channel that the first ever shipment of cheap oil from Russia will reach Pakistan next month.

He added that the Pakistani government had made progress in this regard and hoped to issue separate billing for the lower classes and the elites.

This is however not the first time that Imran Khan has acknowledged India’s achievements. The former Pakistani prime minister said at a public rally in September last year that no other world leader except Nawaz Sharif owned properties worth billions.

Khan said: “No other leader except Nawaz in the world owns properties worth billions. Tell me about a country whose prime minister or leader owns billions in properties outside Even in our neighboring country, how many properties does Prime Minister Modi own outside of India?”

In May 2022, Imran Khan backed Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ decision to buy cheap oil despite US pressure. Imran Khan has repeatedly said that his government was ousted for pursuing an independent foreign policy, which would have allowed Pakistan to buy oil at a discount from Russia.

Also read: Chinese Baidu sues Apple over fake copies of ChatGPT rival Ernie

Also read:Google Pay glitch: Some GPay users are paid up to Rs 88,000 by accident

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/world/story/wanted-cheap-russian-crude-just-like-india-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-376707-2023-04-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related