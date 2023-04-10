On file with Donald Trump





At a glance, it was a pretty representative file of the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Center Street. Accused D., male, 34, charged with threatening and aggravated harassment. Accused B., female, 34 years old, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. Accused H., female, 22 years old, second degree assault. Accused P., male, 40s, sexual abuse on the first floor. DWI Petty larceny. Criminal mischief. Theft of services. Grocery delivery boy suspected of kicking in the back, for unknown reasons: released on his own recognizance. Tara Sukhu, the Legal Aid Society’s impeachment supervisor, said over the phone: “It’s been pretty quiet. So far, so good.

Outside the seventeen-story building, it was anything but quiet. Helicopters hovered. The whistles and tinkles persisted amid the placards and costumes paraded behind the police barricades: a parade with nowhere to go. Representative George Santos, accustomed to masquerades, quickly fled the scene, declaring it unbearable. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene brought a megaphone but quickly retreated to her SUV, where she summoned famed scofflaws Jesus and Mandela. The unsealing of an unprecedented indictment was imminent: from June 2015 to approximately November 2016, the accused was a candidate for the presidency of the United States. On January 20, 2017, he became president. It would be the defendant T., a seventy-six-year-old man, accused of falsifying commercial documents in the first degree.

Politics (good or bad for 24?) and optics (watchers have likened Palm Beach airport surveillance to OJ’s White Bronco chase) aside, the nature of Donald Trump’s alleged crimes was old, although of poor quality. Money drop, misclassified. Or, in legalese, the purpose of the payment was to avoid negative attention to the defendants’ campaign by suppressing reports of an allegedly sexual encounter between the defendant and an adult film actress. It was an assistant district attorney speaking, in the rarefied air of the fifteenth floor, which had been reserved for the most accused days, for security reasons. Unlike the other defendants, who stood, often handcuffed, before a judge in room 130, near the metal detectors, the Mar-a-Lago man was free to sit, fidget and admire the wrists starched in his lawyer’s shirts.

As tempting as it might have been to imagine some sort of top-down dichotomy, an eyes-closed prying could have identified a fair amount of thematic convergence in Trump’s impeachment proceedings and that of, say, a man with a pending warrant in Suffolk County who allegedly erupted in violence when a woman refused to show him the contents of her phone. A lot comes down to logistics.

Upstairs: I’m just stating the obvious that having President Trump in this courtroom today is extremely distressing.

Bottom: He just couldn’t make it to Long Island. He would like a supervised release.

Upstairs: I expect all other defendants to appear in court, even the most high-profile defendants.

Bottom: There are trains and buses in Suffolk County, lawyer. There is a bus that goes directly to the courthouse.

Upstairs: I wasn’t saying President Trump didn’t want to be here.

Bottom: Accused clearly disregarding court orders.

Upstairs: This defendant has posted irresponsible messages on social media that target various people involved in this case, and even their families.

Bottom: You shouldn’t have any contact by phone, by SMS, via social networks, you understand?

Upstairs: I’ve never met Stormy Daniels. I never spoke to Stormy Daniels. Oops. Not Trump there, believe it or not, but Joseph Tacopina, aka Joey Taco, sitting to Trump’s left, looking less like a lawyer than a guilty husband. He denied having had any prior association with the adult film actress which might pose a conflict. The courthouse has a way of visiting the indignities of all but the robe.

Trump, released on his own undoubted recognizance, is not expected to return to Center Street until December. In the meantime, he faces looming investigations in Georgia and Washington involving more substantial concerns, like election interference and insurgency. Trial handicappers, left to ponder the prosecutor’s narrative in the statement of facts, would do well to consider that, even with the briefest of indictments, accounts can diverge. Take the case of an accused R., who arrived in handcuffs an hour after Trump left, with his hair also in the air. According to the prosecutor, who asked that bail be set at ten thousand dollars, he was an incorrigible thief, thirteen times repeat offender. He had even robbed a victim three times! Enter the public defender: The amount of bail is exorbitant for a client who is homeless and steals paper towels. The repeat victim was a target. Stay out of this store! the judge reprimanded, while refusing to set bail. Uncuffed and released until next time.

