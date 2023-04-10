As Emmanuel Macron meets Xi Jinping to discuss Ukraine, miscalculation in Taiwan could risk catastrophic conflict

Much of the diplomatic world’s attention last week focused on the visit to China by French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen.

Macron informed the Chinese presidentthat “I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table”.

Van Der Leyen, perhaps the more realistic of the two visiting European leaders,simply informed Xi that “we count on China not to supply military equipment to Russia.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has concluded an official visit to Beijing in a bid to dissuade Chinese President Xi Jinping from backing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But Xi probably had other concerns on his mind than Ukraine.

During Macron’s visit to China, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army was quietly putting together the various military and informational elements of its response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s US visit and her meeting with the Speaker of the House of States. United, Kevin McCarthy.

Some describe these Chinese activities as “grey area” tactics. However, the reality is that this term is no longer relevant. The Chinese approach is neither ambiguous nor grey.

Taken together with Xi’s recent speeches on Taiwan’s futureTHE2022 Chinese White Paper on Taiwansuch military aggression shows very clearly what China’s end goal is: the subjugation of Taiwan and the extermination of its young and vibrant democracy.

China is unimpressed by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to the United States where she met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. ( )

China’s plan for Taiwan is well underway

The Chinese PLA’s aggressive behavior is overseen by its Eastern Theater Command.

It is the integrated, multi-service Chinese military command that is responsible for all Taiwan-related military operations, including planning for any future invasion or blockade operations.

Created in 2016, it trained and trained its forces for amphibious operations, long-range aircraft and missile strikes, joint logistics and information operations. In terms of combat power, this single command has more than five times the ground and air forces possessed by the Australian Defense Force.

He also commands daily military activities adjacent to Taiwan designed to intimidate the Taiwanese government and exhaust the Taiwanese military’s ability to respond.

The last Chinese campaign began with theaircraft carrier PLA-Navy Shandong transit and the accompanying naval task force battlefield in southeast Taiwan waters on 5 April.

Then, the Chinese Eastern Theater Command announced its virtual closure around Taiwan, accompanied by an increase in the level of military naval and air activity. On a normal day, an average of ten Chinese military aircraft and three warships conduct operations near Taiwan. After the announcement, PLA activity jumped to 71 aircraft and nine naval vessels.

While important, the United Sharp Sword exercise is a slightly smaller, less vocal response to the visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi in August 2022. The current Eastern Command exercise is simulating precision strikes against Taiwan but there are no plans to include live-fire drills like those that followed Pelosi’s visit.

China responded to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last year with Exercise United Sharp Sword. ( )

Threeways China responds

There are three important takeaways from this and previous Chinese responses to foreign visits to Taiwan, or visits by a senior Taiwanese politician abroad.

1. Advances in Military Capabilities

The Chinese military is becoming effective in integrating military and information activities.

It has taken decades for Western military organizations to hone their ability to conduct joint operations that align the activities of land, air, and sea forces.

China, which began its efforts less than a decade ago, moved quickly to plan and execute integrated land, air, sea, space and information operations. With their newly developed joint combat capability, they can deploy forces around Taiwan very quickly.

Indo-Pacific military leaders will be watching closely and looking for patterns and weaknesses.

2. Veiled intentions

While a new era of meshed commercial and military intelligence has made military operations more transparent, it is still difficult to conclusively establish human intentions with the technological surveillance systems that now constantly scan the earth.

As such, large-scale APA exercises could possibly provide cover for an actual blockade or invasion of Taiwan. Although either activity can result in a devastating war, Ukraine has demonstrated that we cannot afford to assume that potential adversaries are too rational to use large-scale military activities to achieve their political goals. .

3. Hide red lines

The Chinese Communist Party is trying to “boil the frog slowly” with Taiwan.

The Chinese president would much rather subjugate Taiwan without war. As such, the Chinese strategy appears to be one of a slow, deliberate and gradual increase in levels of military activity around Taiwan.

This complicates US and allied efforts to establish red lines in the face of Chinese aggression and exploits the lack of attention that most Western citizens pay to Taiwan.

What would trigger a military response from the West?

Of course there is a risk as Putin found out that Xi might do something that would bring about a significant Western military and economic response.

However, with the information the Chinese have gathered about Western decision-making regarding Ukraine, recent information leaksand previous US responses to China’s consistent aggressive behavior, the Chinese Communist Party likely believes it is capable of intelligently calibrating its actions to stay just below the threshold of US military or economic retaliation.

The real question, then, is what happens if Chinese leaders miscalculate this strategy, or if American strategic calculus in the Western Pacific shifts and becomes less accommodating of Chinese coercive behavior?

We must avoid and discourage such an eventuality. If such a miscalculation occurs, we won’t care whose fault it is, for we may all be too busy fighting the most catastrophic war the Pacific has ever seen.

Mick Ryan is a recently retired Australian Army Major General and Strategist. He served in East Timor, Iraq and Afghanistan, and as a strategist with the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff. His first book, War Transformed, deals with warfare in the 21st century.