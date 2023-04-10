Pakistan failed to get cheap Russian crude oil like India: Imran Khan





Imran Khan praised India’s foreign policy and criticized Shehbaz Sharif for not getting Russian crude oil at a cut rate (Image: Reuters)

Imran Khan hailed India’s foreign policy in his weekend address to party workers and Pakistani citizens

Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has once again praised India’s foreign policy while pointing out that Islamabad has failed to get oil cheap Russian crude like India since its government was ousted due to a vote of no confidence.

Khan was addressing PTI workers and Pakistani citizens in a video message where he pointed out that he was the first Pakistani Prime Minister to visit Moscow in two decades and that due to the vote of no confidence he could not negotiate any deal that could ease the money. docked country.

We wanted to get cheap Russian crude oil just like India but that couldn’t happen as unfortunately my government fell due to a vote of no confidence, Imran Khan said.

Khan’s comments come after it was revealed earlier in March that Russia would send its first shipment of crude oil to cash-strapped Pakistan in April.

Pakistan, faced with high external debt and a weak local currency, is seeking to buy cheap crude oil at reduced rates from Russia. Initially, Russia was unsure of Pakistan’s seriousness in fulfilling the oil deal, but at a recent meeting Moscow suggested that Islamabad import a shipment of oil “as a test to build trust between the two.” country,” news agencies PTI and The Express Tribune said. in separate reports.

Pakistan’s economic crisis has deepened as the country tries to secure the final bailout tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and unblock bailouts from friendly nations.

China recently sanctioned a new $700 million loan through the state-owned China Development Bank in February and later in March Pakistan said it secured an additional $1 loan. .3 billion from China.

However, it should be noted that Imran Khan once again praised India, in order to gain political advantage at home. He had previously praised India twice.

No other ruler except Nawaz in the world owns properties worth billions. Tell me about a country whose prime minister or leader owns billions in property outside the country. Even in our neighboring country, how many properties does PM Modi own outside of India? Imran said in September 2022.

Although part of the Quad, India resisted US pressure and bought cheap oil from Russia to help its people. Our government was trying to achieve this through an independent foreign policy, Imran Khan said in May 2022, noting that his government would have taken a similar stance had it not been overthrown.

