Donald Trump launches a plea after his arrest in Melania: “I really need you”





Expect more from Melania.

After Melania Trump was seen for the first time since her husband Donald was charged and arrested, sources told Page Six that she had agreed to be part of his campaign.

A source said her public message and appearance with Donald, 76, on Sunday came after her husband urged her to be by his side.

“He said to her, ‘I really need you for this because we’re going to campaign,'” a source said. “They had a major conversation over the weekend, and she…agreed to be on board.”

Happy Easter! the former first lady, 52, tweeted with a photo of a rose.

It was the first time she had posted anything since Trump’s arrest.

Sources say Donald and Melania Trump had a ‘great talk’ over the weekend. Getty Images Melania has been conspicuously absent since Trump’s indictment and arrest. Getty Images

She had been notably absent from her post-impeachment speech at her Palm Beach, Fla., private club, Mar-a-Lago, last week.

But on Easter, the duo were seen together at the resort enjoying Easter brunch behind a velvet rope.

They even got a standing ovation upon entering the room.

An insider told us about the celebratory meal: “She just wanted to be alone with him; it was his request.

Some members of the Trump family are stepping in, while others are offering private support. CG pictures

The source added: “The fact that it was just the two of them was a big statement. It was a statement. [saying]”We are together, I support my husband.”

The source said of the velvet rope: “There were two of them and they tied the table. I think she wanted to show her support, but didn’t want to have to talk about any of this.

Another source said the couple were later joined by Tiffany and her husband, Michael Boulos, and Melania’s parents for Easter.

A Trump source pointed out that usually the rest of the Trump family would be together on Easter.

Trump has denied charges against him in the Stormy Daniels case. AFP via Getty Images

Page Six has reported in the past that Trump attended Easter services at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church and dined at Mar-a-Lago with Melania – along with their son, Barron, 17, and other family members, including Tiffany and Don Jr.

Another source told us about the couple after Melania’s recent public absence: “Donald and Melania’s family are closer than ever. She is happy with her new focus on family and family life. She asked him to be there for Barron, and he was, and she in turn told him she would support him.

Melania met Trump at Mar-a-Lago for Easter brunch. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The same source added: “[Appearing] publicly during this [time] is critical… with regular appearances. The fact that Ivanka [Trump] and Jared [Kushner] moved away makes it all the more attractive for her to take over.

His daughter Ivanka, a former White House adviser, backed Trump privately, after distancing herself from his last White House campaign, we reported.

The former first lady tweeted an Easter message, breaking her silence. Getty Images

Page Six also revealed that Tiffany has taken on a potentially bigger role in the family’s public life following Ivanka’s departure.

Trump is expected to return to court in December in Manhattan after pleading not guilty to charges of falsifying business records, including paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about a case before her campaign of 2016.

Trump’s representatives did not immediately respond to us.

Trump has strongly denied the alleged affair and any wrongdoing.

His lawyers told the Post that Trump committed no crime and pledged to vigorously fight this political lawsuit in court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2023/04/10/behind-melania-trumps-reemergence-for-donald-trump-campaign/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related