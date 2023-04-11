Imran Khan laments overthrow of government and missed opportunity to acquire cheap Russian crude oil like India





Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and head of PTI, has praised India’s foreign policy, expressing his aspiration to acquire cheap Russian crude oil like India. He said he could not achieve this because his government had been overthrown due to a vote of no confidence.

Khan said, addressing the nation in a video message: “We wanted to get cheap Russian crude oil just like India but that couldn’t happen as unfortunately my government fell due to of a motion of censure”.

Although Khan was the first Pakistani prime minister to visit Moscow in 23 years, he was unable to broker any deal to ease his country’s financial situation.

Khan earlier also acknowledged India’s economic growth and the purchase of Russian oil despite Western pressure.

“No other leader except Nawaz in the world owns properties worth billions. Tell me about a country whose prime minister or leader owns billions of properties outside the country. Even in our neighboring country, how many properties does Prime Minister Modi own outside of India?” he said at a public rally in September 2022.

In May 2022, Khan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for buying affordable Russian oil despite US pressure.

“Despite being part of the Quad, India resisted US pressure and bought cheap oil from Russia to help its people,” Imran tweeted, adding, “Our government was trying to achieve this through to an independent foreign policy”.

In April 2023, Musadik Malik, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Petroleum, announced that he would receive his first shipment of cheap oil from Russia the following month.

In an interview with a private news channel, the Minister of State confirmed that an agreement with Moscow had been finalized and that “the first shipment will arrive next month by freight”.

After months of negotiations, the deal could alleviate Pakistan’s tax problems. As a net importer of energy, the country is looking for ways to reduce its expenditure on oil imports.

Malik told Geo News that the government has made progress and plans to offer separate billing for the underprivileged and elite classes.

According to reports, the oil division was aiming to get Russian crude oil for around $50 a barrel, about $10 less than the price restriction set by the G7 countries. The reason for the price limit is attributed to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Geo News, officials in virtual talks with Russia revealed that Moscow is focused on finalizing details such as payment method, shipping and insurance costs before signing an agreement with Pakistan.

