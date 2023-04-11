Who are Donald Trump’s favorite UFC fighters?





Former US President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to UFC 287 this weekend in Miami. He remained cageside alongside UFC President Dana White throughout the main pay-per-view card. Unsurprisingly, White, who is a longtime friend of the former president, knows well who Trump’s favorite UFC fighters are.

And, according to White, Trump isn’t your typical casual fight fan. He seems to be a lot more invested than that, as they have a long history.

Donald Trump has a long history with the UFC and Dana White

Trump has been involved with the UFC since before Dana White and the Fertitta brothers took over in 2001. He’s an early supporter of the brand during a time when MMA was a beleaguered sport trying to get out of the way. public condemnation.

“He saw it. He got it. He cut us that deal at the (Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, NJ) when we went there. He got there for the first fight of the night and is there. stayed until the last fight. He did the two times we were there,” White said.

“He loves sports. He loves fighting. As I’ve said many times, he’s been an amazing friend to me.

Is Donald Trump really a UFC fight fan?

UFC 287 wasn’t the first time Trump has attended an in-person UFC event since becoming president of the United States in 2016. He actually attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York. York while in office, a first for any US president. He also attended UFC 264 in Las Vegas in 2021, after leaving the Oval Office.

White insists Trump is truly a fight fan and friend.

“(Trump) calls me twice a month and will talk to me for an hour about the fights that have happened since the last time we spoke,” White said after UFC 287. “He knows everyone. He knows what they did and who they last fought. He’s a huge fight fan.

Of course, having spoken so often with the former president, White knows full well who Trump’s favorite UFC fighters are, although no one will be surprised when you watch the video below.

Former US President Donald Trump makes a surprise visit to UFC 287

Former US President Donald Trump’s Favorite UFC Fighters Revealed

