By flattering Macron, Xi Jinping sought to exploit the dissensions between Westerners

Xi Jinping rolled out the red carpet for Emmanuel Macron for three days, even going so far as to invite him to a tea ceremony, without a tie, facing a lake surrounded by tropical vegetation, in the residence of the governor of Guangdong province, Guangzhou – a place where lived the father of the current Chinese leader when he occupied this position from 1978 to 1981. Xi Jinping invites her. Rarely, too, has the official press been so complimentary for a Western head of state.

It was certainly useful to renew ties with the world’s second largest economy after three years of the Covid-19 epidemic which had led the Asian giant to cut itself off from the world. With his usual voluntarism, Emmanuel Macron, who relied on his long hours of discussion with his host, hoped to move the Chinese positions on the war in Ukraine. The objective was to convince him not to “switch to the camp of war”, by delivering arms to Russia, his advisers had explained. LElyse also wanted to send messages to China, so that it could contribute to a solution in the event that a space for negotiation would one day open up. The future will tell if this stay will have made things easier.

European unity hurt

For now, Emmanuel Macron has returned empty-handed from his trip. The French leader has not obtained any concrete commitment from his counterpart, who has still not condemned the Russian invasion. Xi Jinping, on the other hand, reaffirmed that, in this war, all parties had “reasonable security concerns”. This inflexibility was predictable: Xi went to Moscow last month to consolidate his ties with his “friend” Vladimir Putin and clearly show himself in the anti-Western camp. There was no reason for him to change his strategic line overnight, despite Emmanuel Macron’s charm offensive.

European unity did not emerge strengthened from this visit either, on the contrary. However, this was Emmanuel Macron’s objective, by inviting Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, to accompany him for part of the trip. The whole issue, for this strategy to be effective, was to demonstrate consistency in the discourse. But it is above all the difference in tone between the two European leaders that the Chinese point out. Emmanuel Macron, who wants to distance himself from the “confrontational” judge approach of the United States, appeared much more conciliatory than Ursula von der Leyen. She had delivered an uncompromising speech before her departure, denouncing the “very deliberate hardening of China’s global strategic position” and continued to raise her voice once on Chinese soil. If Beijing supplied arms to Moscow, “it would considerably damage the relationship between the European Union and China”, she insisted. Emmanuel Macron preferred to welcome the 12-point peace plan presented by China – rejected by Ukraine and most Western countries – and called on Beijing to play a mediating role in this conflict. While refusing the “gear of growing tensions” between China and the West.

Another notable point of divergence, while the President of the Commission had insisted on the need for “risk reduction” vis–vis Beijing, Emmanuel Macron, who was accompanied by around fifty business leaders, did not take up this idea. And seemed mostly concerned with consolidating its economic ties with Beijing.

The Chinese regime, which likes to cultivate bilateral relations with European countries in order to exert greater influence over them, has not failed to exploit these differences and make its preference clear. Emmanuel Macron was received with all the pomp of a state visit, unlike Ursula von der Leyen, who, not being the head of a country, was the subject of a much more summary protocol and was not invited to the most private stages of the program.

For Xi Jinping, who seeks to prevent Europe from clinging to American positions vis–vis Beijing, Macron’s mantra on Europe’s “strategic autonomy” in the face of China is a godsend. “Xi Jinping sees Macron as an ally in his efforts to drive a wedge between the EU and the United States, and to oppose those in Europe who take a harder line vis–vis Beijing”, notes Noah Barkin, analyst within the Rhodium group.

“China and France must continue to oppose the mentality of cold war and the confrontation of blocks”, insisted the Chinese president, followed in unison by the official press. “Today, at a time when division and even confrontation are looming on the horizon, the value of the friendship between China and France is even greater,” added the nationalist daily. world timesaffiliated with the Chinese Communist Party. And to add: “it is clear to everyone that being a strategic vassal of Washington is a dead end. Making the Sino-French relationship a bridge for Sino-European cooperation is beneficial for both sides and for the world.”

Macron’s attitude in Beijing will not fail to annoy Washington, at a time when Sino-American tensions are extremely high, the United States considering China as its main strategic threat. The joint declaration between Paris and Beijing, at the end of the visit, will not help matters: it mentions a “strategic global partnership” (with admittedly vague outlines) and the vision of a “multipolar world” – which Washington will not fail to interpret as the wish of a world not dominated by the United States.

The tenant of the Elyse has also been publicly discreet on the Tawan file, one of the main subjects of contention between the two world superpowers, and while Chinese military pressure continues to increase on the THE. I am neither Taiwan nor the United States of America. As a good stoic, I can only take care of what depends on me, he justified himself to journalists.

“At a time when the United States and China are barely talking to each other, Europe can play an important role in sending important messages to Beijing, particularly on Ukraine, underlines analyst Noah Barkin. But it must do so from a position of unity and strength. This means sending common messages, using Europe’s economic influence effectively and not confusing flattery with results.” According to him, US concerns about European divisions over China policy will only have grown after this trip.