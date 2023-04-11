Donald Trump loses Republican support after indictment





After being arrested last week for paying money to a porn actress before the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump has lost support from Republicans, according to a recent poll.

In the survey, conducted March 29-31 by the publication Issues & Insights (I&I) and pollster TIPP and released Monday, Trump — who is pursuing his third run for president — was still the GOP’s preferred candidate for president. But he lost 4 percentage points among Republicans during the survey period, in which his March 30 indictment was anticipated, including by Trump himself, who at one point predicted he would be stopped.

Support for Trump in the 2024 race fell from 51% to 47% within his own party between March and April, “perhaps affected by media leaks and rumors of his indictment,” I&I wrote. The margin of error of the poll, which questioned 456 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, is plus or minus 5 points.

Donald Trump arrives at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on April 4. Earlier in the day, the former president pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court to 34 counts of falsifying business records. Alex Wong/Getty Images

On Wednesday last week, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a $130,000 payment by Michael Cohen, then Trump’s lawyer, to Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election. Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office say the payment was made to silence the former adult film star about an affair she said she had with Trump a decade earlier. Trump was later reimbursed by the Trump Organization, with the money recorded on the company’s books as “legal fees,” according to the indictment.

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing, as well as an affair with Daniels, calling the case against him a political “witch hunt.” But the former president’s attempts to galvanize his supporters after his arrest appear to have failed to generate renewed support for his 2024 candidacy.

While Trump’s popularity among Republicans has dipped slightly, the I&I/TIPP poll shows support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the 2024 Republican presidential nominee is 23% in April, down from 22% in March. .

“While that doesn’t seem like a lot, it narrowed the point gap between him and Trump by 17%,” I&I wrote. “So DeSantis, at least for now, is clearly in the game.”

While DeSantis has been widely discussed as a potential 2024 nominee, the governor has yet to confirm his candidacy.

The poll also found that support for President Joe Biden’s 2024 candidacy fell among Democrats and independents leaning toward the Democratic Party from March to April, dropping from 43 percent to 39 percent. But unlike Republicans, Democrats don’t really have an alternative to Biden. Eleven percent of survey respondents said they didn’t know who to support in 2024 or vaguely said they would support “someone else”.

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump Organization and DeSantis representatives via email for comment.

