Imran Khan and his party members charged with sedition





Islamabad: The Pakistani government has charged all top Pakistani leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including its chairman Imran Khan, as well as some civil society activists, with sedition, Pakistani newspaper Business Recorder reported.

According to Business Recorder, to label criticism of a government or its subordinate organizations as sedition, the crime of betraying one’s state, is inconceivable in any functioning democracy.

In Pakistan, however, a colonial-era law introduced in 1860 to criminalize dissent in order to control “subjects” remained on the post-independence statute book until March 30, when a public interest motion, Judge Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court. (LHC) issued a short order repealing Section 124-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) which stated that “anyone who by words, spoken or signs, or otherwise attempts to incite hatred or contempt the federal or provincial government” would face life imprisonment or up to three years with a fine, Business Recorder reported.

The judge in his 48-page judgment had to explain why loyalty to the state must be distinguished from loyalty to the government.

Making an exception to three key words, contempt, hatred and disaffection, used in Article 124-A, he wrote: “As human beings, we are all susceptible to displaying such emotions at one time or another. other.

The judge observed that the challenged section of the PPC demands the allegiance and loyalty of all opposition parties, their members, citizens and members of the press to the federal or provincial governments of the day.

This means that any political opponent (of the government) or citizen loyal to a different group will, by necessary implication, be disloyal to the federal or provincial government in power, which “is contrary to the very concept of democracy and constitutionalism.”

Democratically elected governments, however, intentionally or unintentionally continue to maintain this draconian provision. Judge Karim also pointed out that Article 124-A in its current form goes against Article 19 of the Constitution relating to the freedom of the press which, he asserted, should not be short on the misguided notion that the government of the day can suppress free speech at will, Business Recorder reported.

Some underhanded measures are employed to prevent the media from questioning government policies as well as certain other quarters.

