Donald Trump appeals order asking Mike Pence to testify at January 6 inquest





President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence hold a press conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington DC, March 22, 2020.

Yuri Gripas | Reuters

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are trying to block ex-Vice President Mike Pence from testifying in a special counsel investigation into Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 election, reported Monday NBC News.

The latest move in the sealed court proceeding came less than a week after Pence said he would not challenge a judge’s order for his testimony before the federal grand jury involved in the investigation.

Trump’s legal team appealed that order from U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington, DC, NBC reported, citing a source familiar with the litigation. The opinion to the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit is currently under seal.

The reported call also followed Trump’s historic indictment and arrest in a separate case being prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records during his arraignment in Manhattan on Tuesday.

As Pence prepares to comply with the subpoena in the investigation targeting his former boss, he plans to launch a 2024 presidential campaign that would put him in direct competition with Trump, the current Republican frontrunner.

Steven Cheung, spokesman for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, in a statement to CNBC, accused the Justice Department of “attempting to destroy long-standing accepted and established constitutional standards of attorney-client privilege and of executive privilege”.

The spokesperson, who also called Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation a “witch hunt,” said the standards “protect a president’s ability to confer with his vice president on United States security issues”. He also claimed the investigation was aimed at influencing Trump’s position in the 2024 election.

Trump’s attorneys and spokespersons for Pence and the special counsel did not immediately respond to CNBC’s requests for comment.

Pence had previously said he planned to challenge Smith’s subpoena for his testimony, arguing that his former role as vice president which also made him president of the Senate afforded him constitutional cover against being compelled to testify. on key elements of the investigation.

Boasberg ordered Pence to comply with the grand jury subpoena late last month, NBC reported. The judge reportedly ruled that Pence had certain protections from testifying about his role on Jan. 6, 2021, when he presided over congressional efforts to confirm President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

But Pence was not totally immune to testifying, Boasberg said. The judge also rejected arguments made by Trump’s lawyers against the subpoena on the grounds of executive privilege

Last week, a Pence adviser said their lawsuit “prevailed” because Boasberg’s ruling “affirmed for the first time in history that the speech or debate clause extended to the vice president of UNITED STATES”.

“Having affirmed this principle of the Constitution, Vice President Pence will not appeal the judge’s decision and will comply with the subpoena as required by law,” the adviser’s statement said.

