Imran Khan will present a white paper against the performance of the Pakistani government





ISLAMABAD (Pakistan): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan will present a white paper against the performance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government over the past three years, reported ARY News, based in Pakistan. According to sources, Khan, via a video link address, will publish a white paper on the country’s economic situation. He will then compare his government’s performance with that of the PDM configuration, which he blames for the imminent threat of default. According to ARY News, the PTI is highly critical of the economic performance of its rival coalition government parties, accusing them of derailing the country since it was ousted from power in April last year. . decisions. Yesterday Khan criticized the PML-N supremo, saying a coward cannot become a leader but becomes Nawaz Sharif. Islamic scholar and learned everything from his life. Khan said that no country in the world has seen a revolution like the one brought by the Prophet Muhammad. He cited the Battle of Badr and the leadership of Khalid Bin Waleed as proof that only free people, not slaves, stand up for freedom, ARY News reported. Imran Khan on Friday expressed concern over the government’s actions, saying he was mocking Pakistan. abroad. “The dangerous buffoons in power don’t realize the damage they are doing to Pak’s image overseas through bogus FIRs and nonsensical sedition charges against a former Prime Minister for using the terms ‘Dirty Harry’ and ‘psycho’! They don’t care about Pakistan,” Khan tweeted. He also warned that foreign investors could receive a disturbing message after the Pakistani government’s decision not to accept the Supreme Court’s decision in the delay case. polls in Punjab. does not accept SC rulings? Investors need contract security and that means having confidence in the judicial system. How much confidence can they have when the government itself overrules the security orders? SC? This is happening in a banana republic,” he tweeted. Khan’s comments came after the federal government demanded that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial resign, saying his position had become “controversial” after Justice Athar Minallah’s memo in the case. Justice Minallah said the Supreme Court’s suo motu opinion regarding the delay in announcing the provincial assembly elections was overturned by a 4-3 majority decision.

