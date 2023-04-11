Trump and the Abortion Issue Won’t Go Away





Donald Trump is now in a stronger position to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination than he has been in months as his party rallies around him after he was indicted by a New York grand jury for fraud commercial.

But the actual results on the ground continue to suggest the former president may not be good for the Republican brand among the general electorate.

On Trump’s impeachment day in Manhattan on Tuesday, Democratic-backed Janet Protasiewicz celebrated victory in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election as liberals took control of the high court in the ultimate Swing state.

This result is only part of a larger story in which Democrats and Democratic-backed candidates across the country have fared better in elections this year than Joe Biden did in their states or districts in 2020. And that potentially bodes well for the fortunes of Democrats in 2024.

The result in Wisconsin sums up the Republican problem. Biden won the state by less than a point in 2020, after Trump carried it by a similar margin four years earlier. Badger’s state is one of the few to have voted for the winner in the last four presidential elections, and it’s one of the few to have a U.S. senator from each party.

Protasiewicz’s 11-point margin of victory over his Republican opponent is a relative blowout compared to Bidens’ 2020 performance in Wisconsin.

We can also see the Democratic outperformance in Wisconsin in another election on Tuesday, this one a state Senate election in the Milwaukee area. Although not talked about as much as the race for the state Supreme Court, Republicans had to hold the open seat to win a supermajority in the state Senate.

The Republican candidate won, but only by 2 points. It marked a 3-point outperformance for the Democratic nominee as Biden lost the district by 5 points in 2020.

Wisconsin’s results align well with what we’ve seen so far in the 2023 special elections across the country.

In the only federal special election so far this year, Democrat Jennifer McCllean surpassed the Bidens 2020 margin in Virginia’s 4th congressional district by 13 points.

In the average of nearly 20 special state legislature elections, Democrats have done about 4 points better than Bidens’ margin, on average.

The president, of course, won the 2020 election, so the fact that the political environment appears to be better for Democrats now than it was then is a good sign for his party.

It also marks a big difference from what we saw in 2019 when Democrats in the special election nearly tied Hillary Clinton’s margins in 2016. This came after Democrats outperformed Clinton midterm in 2018. It was a signal that the 2020 election could be close.

What makes the Democrats’ performances particularly odd this year is that they are occurring with Bidens’ approval rating stuck in the low 40s. You wouldn’t normally expect an unpopular party of presidents to do so well in off-year elections.

This suggests that the factors currently in play are similar to those in the second half of 2022. Following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade midway through the year, Democrats began to overtake the Bidens 2020 margins in districts that held special elections.

And Democrats had a historically exceptional night in November’s midterms. They have more than held their own, although Bidens’ approval rating is well below 50%.

Midterm polls found many voters who didn’t like Biden or Trump voted Democrat. Almost all of the key races in the states likely to decide the presidency in 2024 have gone Democratic. In other words, Biden was not the deciding factor you might have expected him to be among swing voters. Trump also considered their vote, even though he was not president.

Neither abortion nor Trump seem to disappear as an issue in 2023.

Abortion was at the forefront of the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, with liberals hoping a Protasiewicz victory would provide them with a majority to legalize the procedure statewide.

And Trump remains the clear front-runner for the GOP nomination for president, despite his indictment and continued unpopularity among the general electorate.

If those things don’t change in 2024, Republicans could be in big trouble.

