Bitcoin Overtakes Donald Trump, America’s Guns: Google Trends





Amid growing discussions around Donald Trump, guns, and other politics and entertainment topics, Bitcoin (BTC) remains the most searched term on Google in the United States.

A comparison of search volume based on data from Ahrefs revealed that Americans are curious about Bitcoin, with Nevada taking the spot as the craziest Bitcoin state in the US. Although former US President Donald Trump regularly makes the headlines, he only takes the second position on the list of the most searched terms in America.

Comparison of search volume (US and world). Source: Ahrefs

As noted above, other popular terms after Bitcoin and Donald Trump include Breaking News, Elvis Presley, and Disney World. Previously popular terms such as guns, Chuck Norris, health insurance and politics didn’t even make the top 10 list.

Research comparison of Donald Trump and Bitcoin. Source: Google Trends

In the past 30 days, Google searches for Donald Trump topped Bitcoin for just two days on April 4-5 when reports of the former presidents’ possible arrests emerged, according to Google Trends data.

Statewide bitcoin search comparison. Source: Google Trends

A comparison by state revealed that Nevada was the state with the most bitcoin searches, followed by Miami, California, and Washington.

The main reason for this finding is attributed to lower taxes and local government initiatives to promote innovation, according to Trading Browser. Nevada’s long-standing game breathing could be a contributing factor to Bitcoin’s success and high interest, the study added.

Related: Binance.US Unable to Find US Banking Partners: Report

A new report from the US Treasury Department has concluded that North Korea and criminals are using decentralized financial services to pocket illicit profits.

The @USTreasury has just published a risk assessment on the risk of #DeFi illicit finance. A risk assessment is a study that is often the first step towards regulation. Any regulation on #crypto must be compatible with the technology. https://t.co/iag84fJ67G

Perianne (@PerianneDC) April 6, 2023

However, as Cointelegraph has reported, the Treasury believes that most money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing activity has taken place using fiat currency or outside of the asset ecosystem. digital.

Magazine: DeFi Ditches Ponzi Farms for Real Yield

