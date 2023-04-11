Donald Trump, Clarence Thomas and the Corruption of the Americas





The same week that former President Donald Trump first appeared in a Manhattan courtroom, ProPublica reported that for years Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted luxury trips from the Republican businessman Harlan Crow without disclosing them. At first glance, these two stories may seem to overlap little, beyond two right-wing figureheads who are once again overtaken by scandal. But both Trump and Thomas are criticized as much for their record keeping as for their actions, a sad sign of how ill-equipped our political system is to punish corruption.

Remarkably, amid tales of lavish resorts, private jets and all-male retreats, the two most telling details about Thomas’ story aren’t even in ProPublicas reporting. The first is Thomas’ statement. While Crow affirmed his generosity to Judge Thomas and Ginni to ProPublica, Thomas himself declined to comment. It was only after a one-day storm that Thomas issued his own statement on Friday, saying colleagues and other members of the judiciary had indicated that this type of personal hospitality from personal friends relatives, who had no cases before the Court, was not to be mentioned.

If the judge felt his actions were appropriate, he would never have hidden them or hidden why he had hidden them.

If Thomass claims that borrowing a private jet counts for hospitality stretches credulity, the second detail blows it. This isn’t the first exposure of the Crows’ generosity to the Thomases. Nearly 20 years ago, the Los Angeles Times reported that Thomas had accepted gifts and trips from Crow, including a bust of Frederick Douglass worth $19,000. As the David G. Savage Journals wrote on Thursday, Thomas responded to this story, not by swearing not to give gifts, but by withholding those gifts. If the judge felt his actions were appropriate, he would never have hidden them or hidden why he had hidden them.

Which brings us to Donald Trump. The former president turned shamelessness into a brand. I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone, okay, and I wouldn’t lose a voter, okay? But he reportedly hid a one-night stand with adult film actress Stormy Daniels and an alleged affair with fellow Playboy Karen McDougal.

The too gullible maintain that the alleged cover-ups were aimed at preserving his marriage. But according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs’ statement of facts, McDougals’ nondisclosure agreement ended after the election and Trump asked his then-lawyer Michael Cohen if they could delay payment. [to Daniels] until after the election, because then it didn’t matter if the story became public. Then, as president, Trump would have disguised his repayment of Cohen to further bury the deception.

Why make all this effort? Because most voters view having business and buying people’s silence to win elections as unbecoming actions for a president. The last of these two actions is crucial: the Braggs case does not exist because of hidden money or because of alleged affairs. It exists because it says Trump tricked voters to win an election.

Bragg’s statement of facts and Thomas’s failure to disclose Crows’ lavish spending on him suggests that Trump and Thomas knew their actions were unworthy of the offices one sought and the other held. But unfortunately, none of the actions of man will lead to responsibility by itself. Instead of accusing Trump of cheating to win an election, and Thomas of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in improper gifts, were left with allegations of falsifying business documents and outrage over the disclosure. inappropriate gifts.

This problem of defined ethical violations to non-existence is broader than Thomas or Trump.

In Trump’s case, the emphasis on his record keeping is partly the result of deliberate interference at the federal level. As legal writer Marcy Wheeler notes, after Cohen agreed to plead guilty, Trump’s Justice Department repeatedly tried to interfere in the Cohen investigation. Then-Attorney General Bill Barr, for example, wanted the charges against Cohen dismissed even though he had already pleaded guilty. At the Federal Election Commission, Wheeler writes, the commission’s general counsel recommended pursuing complaints about Trump’s payments to Cohen, but Republican commissioners Sean Cooksey and Trey Trainor declined to do so. By the time Trump left office, the federal government had its hands full with the Jan. 6 inquiry and other issues.

As for Thomas, no interference was necessary because his actions, while clearly unbecoming of a judge, did not necessarily break any real rule. Even after years of trying to create a code of ethics, the Supreme Court still does not have one. New guidance from the US Courts Administrative Office will require Thomas to disclose some of these gifts in the future. But, still, no rule prevents him from accepting such gifts, and no mechanism exists to mandate his recusal from any matters involving Crow-related groups.

This problem of defined ethical violations to non-existence is broader than Thomas or Trump. The Supreme Court has limited the scope of anti-corruption laws for years. The most notable ruling came in 2016, when the court overturned former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell’s 2014 conviction on public bribery charges for accepting $175,000 in loans and gifts from a businessman. who wanted McDonnell to promote a nutritional supplement. The court said none of McDonnell’s actions, including holding events at the governor’s mansion, met the standard of an official act.

Thomas joined in that decision, of course, but every one of his colleagues did the same, including the liberal justices. That legal experts on both sides of the aisle endorsed the decision, in defiance of common sense, only underscores the magnitude of the problem. It seems obvious to the judges, Slates Dahlia Lithwick wrote during closing arguments, that public bribery and ethics rules are adorable, outdated and unenforceable because everyone else is doing it. Indeed, subsequent Congresses, under both parties, have refused to replace the now neutral official act standard with something stricter. Other seemingly basic anti-corruption efforts, like banning members of Congress from trading stocks, have also languished.

Any accountability is better than no accountability. Demands for Thomass’ impeachment and resignation from Democrats such as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ted Lieu, D-Calif., are welcome. The same goes for calls for an inquiry from senators such as Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin.

But even impeachment is just the start. It would be much better if, instead of relying on record-keeping violations, our political system developed stronger laws reflecting a common-sense standard of corruption. But too many people in power, especially Republicans, but a lot of Democrats too, don’t want it to be that way. They shelter in shades of gray.

Oh, and the prosecutor who convicted McDonnell to have that conviction overturned? That would be Jack Smith, now in charge of federal investigations into Trump. We can only hope that the past is not prologue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/donald-trump-clarence-thomas-corruption-rcna78729 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related