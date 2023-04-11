As Trump dominates the airwaves, it feels like fucking 2016





It’s deja vu again, said Terry Sullivan, who led Marco Rubios’ presidential campaign in 2016. Trump dominates media coverage, making it impossible for his competitors to gain coverage or traction. Before.

The Republican presidential primary was always expected to revolve around Trump. But after the indictment, as Republicans rally to his defense, including, most importantly, conservative speakers at Fox News, Trump’s opponents face an even more damaging race dynamic: their inability to break through.

It feels like fucking 2016, said a Republican strategist who backs DeSantis and was granted anonymity to speak freely about the dynamics of the race. Is there anything that can suck as much political oxygen out of the American political landscape as Trump? I do not think so.

Far from cable TVs focusing on Trump’s indictment, DeSantis has launched a political operation that resembles the early stages of a presidential campaign. But in the final weeks of Florida’s busy legislative session, the backdrop against which DeSantis is preparing his case to expand his homegrown conservative agenda nationwide, the governor hasn’t received a fraction of the attention of Trump. Visiting Long Island recently to promote his record and book, he was greeted by a number of New Yorkers wearing MAGA hats and a sign reading DeSantis 2028, suggesting he’s getting out of Trump’s way in 2024 .

A man in the audience who was friendly to DeSantis repeatedly shouted Trump! before being escorted out of the museum where DeSantis spoke. Almost all attendees polled by POLITICO spoke favorably of DeSantis, but said they were already committed to supporting the former presidents’ return bid.

For Republicans who saw Trump through the primary in 2016, everything is starting to look like a replay. And largely powerless to do anything about Trump on their own, they are increasingly venting their frustrations to the media.

What’s frustrating to me is that we haven’t learned anything from 2015 and 2016 when it comes to giving it absolute blocking media coverage, said David Kochel, a veteran of six Republican presidential campaigns. I get it, it’s a big story. But it was getting covered up like the opening of the war in Iraq or the hunt for the Olympics. You couldn’t escape it.

He said the upcoming debates, cattle calls and other events during the campaign will give everyone a level playing field, an opportunity to drive their own coverage. But right now, he said, there’s not much Trump can do.

I don’t know if there’s a strategy anyone could use, he said. Maybe try to shoot someone on Fifth Avenue.

It hasn’t been said that many GOP candidates owe their careers to the man they now reject. Mike Pence was Trump’s vice president, Pompeo was his CIA director and secretary of state, and Haley, who had served as governor of South Carolina, was elevated to the rank of ambassador to the United Nations. Trump often bemoans DeSantis’ disloyalty, saying he trailed his opponent before Trump endorsed him in 2018.

A GOP congressional staffer, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive campaign discussions, said that in the current climate, everyone is worried about DeSantis’ chances.

Most people are watching quietly from the sideline, praying he’ll put it up, the person said.

While hoping for Trump’s saturation to subside, his opponents are showing courage and working around the edges to draw attention to themselves. Without announcing his candidacy yet, something expected shortly after the end of the legislative session in the coming weeks, DeSantis is gathering endorsements. And to appeal to donors, he presented himself as an undramatic version of Trump. Meanwhile, a PAC formed to support his candidacy has reportedly raised $30 million so far.

DeSantis has been driving across the Northeast for the past few days touting his book, then giving an hour-long speech to a Republican group in Michigan and speaking to Hillsdale College of Christian Liberal Arts about his record in Florida. Later this month, he plans to visit Israel, an important foreign trip for any presidential candidate.

A Haleys campaign adviser, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly about the situation, acknowledged that there is no doubt that this week Trump was getting the bulk of the coverage.

But Haley continued her planned trip to the border last Monday. His event received conservative media coverage, though many mainstream news outlets remain squarely focused on Trump’s impending impeachment. Haley’s border visit and Fox News interview about it appeared on the networks nine times that day, followed by five more times on Tuesday.

His campaign last week was aware of the timing, the adviser said, noting that it would have been foolish to announce Haleys’ first-quarter fundraising of $11 million on Tuesday as Trump’s impeachment received a backlash. wall-to-wall coverage. So they waited until Wednesday to break the news and were pleased with the level of national media coverage they received, the adviser said.

Haleys campaign spokesman Ken Farnaso said her strategy hasn’t changed at all given Trump’s indictment, and she continues to focus on holding frequent events. in the first primary states.

Perhaps of all the other Republicans in the field, biotech entrepreneur and Woke Inc. author Vivek Ramaswamy has honed in on the Trump campaigns’ messaging about lawsuits the most. While some candidates, including DeSantis, balked at speaking out after an upcoming indictment was announced, Ramaswamy jumped in to speak out against the case and hasn’t stopped since.

But he still tries to capture his own audience. Last week, he launched a new daily podcast from a newly built high-end studio at his campaign headquarters in Columbus. This week, he’ll set off across New Hampshire on a 10-county tour, traveling in a decorated bus emblazoned with his headshot.

Sen. Tim Scott, whose advisers officially announced his upcoming visit to Iowa and New Hampshire moments before Trump entered the courthouse on Tuesday, will visit those first states this week. Haley will spend three days in Iowa, and Pence, the former vice president, is expected to speak this weekend at the National Rifle Association’s annual conference and a closed-door rally of Republican National Committee donors.

It is possible that attention will eventually shift to these candidates. The campaign is not yet in full swing in the first primary states, and the candidates are still months away from their first debate.

Several people supporting or close to DeSantis, who regularly polls as Trump’s top alternative, said members of his team privately projected confidence in his methodical strategy and betrayed no concerns about Trump’s consumption on the court.

I’m not worried at all. I think there’s a bunch of twists in the hand of some nervous nellies prematurely, said Jason Roe, a Michigan-based Republican strategist who worked for Rubio.

Roe, who speaks favorably of DeSantis but has yet to decide who to support, said the time has come for governors to favor the first primary caucuses of Republican parties in Iowa in 10 months.

Right now, no one is taking the stage except Trump, Roe said. The dust should settle.

At some point, does all the chaos around him create an opening for a candidate like DeSantis? he said.

Then, reflecting on his own question, he added: I want to stay optimistic.

Alex Isenstadt and Gary Fineout contributed to this report.

