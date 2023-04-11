Macron’s comments on Taiwan raise questions about EU global relations





PARIS (AP) French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments on Europe’s priorities in Taiwan have raised questions about the EU’s relationship with the United States and China, on the eve of his planned speech on sovereignty bouldering in the Netherlands.

Macron’s remarks were published in an interview with French newspaper Les Echos and Politico Europe on Sunday.

The question we have to answer, as Europeans, is: do we have an interest in accelerating (a crisis) in Taiwan? No,” Macron said in the interview. “The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans have to become partisans on this subject and take inspiration from the American agenda and an overreaction from China. The comments were made on Friday, before China launched large-scale combat drills around Taiwan that simulated the island’s lockdown in response to the Taiwanese president’s trip to the United States last week. Macron spoke to reporters after returning from a three-day state visit to China, where he spoke at length with President Xi Jinping, including about Taiwan, according to Macron’s office. The remarks drew widespread attention on social media, and pundits raised questions about whether Macron’s views are in line with the European Union’s position and whether the bloc of 27 is in a position to become the third superpower “that Macron says he hopes to build within days. years. Asked about Macron’s comments on Monday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby insisted that the United States and France have tremendous bilateral cooperation and coordinate closely on issues. security in Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific, the Sahel and elsewhere. Were focused on … making sure that together met the national security requirements of both countries, Kirby said. Macron is due to begin a two-day state visit to the Netherlands on Tuesday, where he is to deliver a speech on European sovereignty, with a focus on the economy and industry, according to his office. We Europeans need to wake up. Our priority is not the agenda of others in all parts of the world, Macron said in the interview. He emphasized the concept of strategic autonomy for Europe which he has been defending for years. He warned of what he called the trap that would lead the bloc “to be caught up in crises that are not ours”. We don’t want to depend on others for critical matters, he insisted. Politico said Macron’s office asked to verify presidents’ quotes before they were published, a common practice in France, which led to parts of the interview in which he spoke even more candidly about the removal of the strategic autonomy of Taiwan and Europe.

