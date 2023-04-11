Imran Khan calls for an investigation into the death of the complainant policeman





Investigators examine the roof of a container truck used by PTI leader Imran Khan for the Azadi march after a gun attack on November 4. AFP

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Monday called for an investigation into the sudden death of a cop, who was the registered FIR complainant of the attack on him in Wazirabad last year.

The PTI leader and several other leaders were injured after an assailant opened fire near Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad where the PTI convoy had stopped during the long march on November 3, 2022.

Imran Khan has since demanded an independent and transparent investigation into the incident, accusing senior government officials including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Saddar Wazirabad police station officer Amir Shahzad reportedly died of a heart attack on Sunday, in a surprising turn of events amid a standoff between the PTI chief and the government over suspects and investigations into the assault, reported The News.

Khan said he demanded a proper investigation into the sudden death of SHO Amir Shehzad, who he said was a “critical witness” by exposing the elements involved in the bid on his life.

“We demand a proper investigation into the sudden death of SHO Amir Shehzad, from a heart attack. He had recorded the FIR of the Wazirabad assassination attempt on me and was a critical witness to unearth the conspirators behind this plot of ‘assassination investigated by the JIT,’ the former prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He claimed the records of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigating the incident had also been “tampered with”.

He also linked the cop’s disappearance to the death of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official Dr Rizwan and other witnesses involved in cases facing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The JIT file was also tampered with. It is equally important to recall the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of the FIA ​​investigator, Dr Rizwan, as well as the death of Maqsood Chaprassi and all the other witnesses in the Shahbaz Sharif money laundering case,” Khan wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1059202-wazirabad-attack-imran-khan-demands-inquiry-for-complainant-cops-death The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related