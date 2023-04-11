Bill Barr warns Donald Trump should be most concerned about classified documents case





Donald Trump’s chosen former attorney general, Bill Barr, spoke candidly on Sunday about Trump’s 2024 run, his verbal attacks on the Manhattan judge and his court cases, saying the former president should be the most concerned about the documents affair at Mar-a-Lago.

He had no rights to these documents, especially the classified documents. They belong to the government. I think he was shaking the government, Barr said on ABCs This Week of the federal case in classified documents found at Trumps estate in Florida.

Trump unfortunately has a penchant for reckless and self-destructive behavior that brings this kind of stuff to him. In many ways, he’s his own worst enemy, Barr added. He dug a hole in the documents [case]… It doesn’t surprise me that he has all these legal problems. He was informed of this before leaving office.

Barr also criticized the way Trump attacked Judge Juan Merchan. After the former president was charged with 34 crimes in the silence case, he called Merchan a Trump-hating judge, with a Trump-hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris and is now receiving Biden-Harris campaign money and a lot of that.

I don’t think that’s appropriate or wise. The president is notoriously lacking in self-control and often gets himself into trouble, Barr said of Trump’s slur on Judge Merchan. Barr, however, criticized the Manhattan case, saying he thought it lacked merit. I think this is clearly an abuse of prosecutorial power to achieve a political end. I think this is an unfair case. That’s not to say that every legal challenge the president faces is unwarranted. But this one especially is, Barr said.

The former AG also criticized Trump’s 2024 presidential run. Barr said that while his base will likely rally around Trump as criminal investigations are ongoing because they view it as persecution, Barr believes that Trump’s legal troubles will prevent him in the election proper: As for the general election, it will seriously weaken Trump. He is already, I think, a weak candidate who would lose, but I think that kind of insures him.

Perhaps demonstrating the self-destructive behavior Barr was describing, Trump penned a rambling, all-caps holiday post on Truth Social: HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING THOSE WHO ENDLESSLY DREAM OF DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY BECAUSE THEY ARE UNABLE TO DREAM ELSE, THOSE WHO ARE SO INCOMPETENT THAT THEY DON’T REALIZE HAVING A BORDER AND A POWERFUL WALL IS A GOOD THING, AND HAVING A VOTER ID, ALL PAPER BALLOTS, AND VOTING THE SAME DAY WILL QUICKLY END MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD, AND ALL THOSE WEAK AND PATHETICAL RINO [Republicans in Name Only]RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS, MARXIST SOCIALISTS AND COMMUNISTS WHO KILL OUR NATION, REMEMBER, WE WILL BE BACK!”

This year’s Easter message from Trump appears to be a perfect sequel to previous years, in which he lambasted New York Attorney General Letitia James for investigating the finances of Trump organizations: failed and racist governor, Attorney General Letitia James. May she stay healthy despite the fact that she will continue to drive business from New York while keeping crime, death and destruction in New York.

