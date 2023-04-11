Elon Musk starts following PM Modi on Twitter | Latest India News





Twitter boss Elon Musk, who has the highest number of subscribers on the social networking platform, began following Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is followed by 87.7 million people. PM Modi with Elon Musk (Image from September 2015/PIB) The world’s second richest person, who acquired Twitter last October and is followed by 134.3 million users, himself follows 195 individuals, including PM Modi. Elon Musk has 134.3 million followers and he himself follows 195 people, including PM Modi. A screenshot of the list of people followed by the CEO of Tesla shows the name Narendra Modi. PM Modi’s name is among Musk’s Twitter followers (Twitter/Elon Musk) PM Modi is, in fact, one of the few political leaders followed by Musk on Twitter; the billionaire also follows former US President Barack Obama, who was overtaken by Musk as the most followed person on the microblogging site. During an official visit to the United States in September 2015, the Prime Minister had met Musk. Internet users react That Musk started following Modi quickly went viral on Twitter. Speaking to Rahul Gandhi and Congress, Twitter user Monty Rana said he hopes the party doesn’t start asking Ye Modi-Musk ka rishta kya kehlata hai (What is the relationship between Modi and Musk) ? A person wondered if Tesla was going to open a factory in India. In terms of Twitter Followers, meanwhile, Musk and Obama are ahead of Justin Bieber at number 3, Katy Perry at number 4 and Rihanna at number 5. Cristiano Ronaldo (6), Taylor Swift (7), Lady Gaga (9) and YouTube (10) are also in the top 10. Number 8? Narendra Modi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with the Hindustan Times Press Office. From politics and politics to economics and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we’ve got you covered.

…See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/elon-musk-starts-following-pm-modi-on-twitter-101681122005892.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related