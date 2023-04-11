Anti-vaxxer who drinks urine is denied dinner with Donald Trump Jr. and his father at Mar-a-Lago





Anti-vaccine leader Christopher Key has long sought to confront one specific idiot, former President Donald Trump. He almost got his wish.

Key resents Trump deeply for, as he put it, unleashing a bio-weapon on the world. That biological weapon is just the COVID-19 vaccine, which by some estimates has saved tens of millions of lives. But that hasn’t stopped Key from taking extreme measures to advocate against the vaccine.

Key is so adamant that the vaccine does harm, in fact, that he drinks his own urine.

This strategy, known on the far right as looping, is supposed to cure the symptoms of COVID-19. Key has long urged his followers to follow his lead and collect their morning urine to drink throughout the day. (As noted in a Reuters fact check, there is no evidence that sipping your own urine can magically cure you of a case of coronavirus.)

While Key has plenty of Donald Trump enemies, Democratic state governors whom he seeks to put under citizen’s arrest, even Whole Foods grocery stores all over the world have become part of his life mission. to confront the former president.

So when tickets went on sale for $500 for an evening with Donald Trump Jr. and former congressional candidate Joe Kent in Palm Beach, Key jumped at the chance. Keys understood that the former president could show up at the event, as he was known to do, and Key would finally have a chance to face Trump. And in any case, he will have the chance to challenge Don Jr..

Open bar and appetizers provided, says the invite.

Key didn’t take part in the liquid fast appetizers and he ultimately didn’t get the chance to face off against Don Jr.

Amid the indictment chaos at Mar-a-Lago, the fundraiser only prompted a short appearance from Don Jr.

Supposedly his dad got charged today… we were supposed to do a lot of one-on-one, Key told The Daily Beast. Nobody really got to talk to him because he was coming and going.

Key left, he thought, with another chance to face the former president’s son; he placed a winning bid of $11,000 to have a private dinner with Don Jr. again, in hopes the former president might pass.

We encourage you to ask for a date when President Donald Trump is staying at Mar-a-Lago as he is used to visiting diners, and you may then have the opportunity to greet him, a letter said. of March 31 sent to Key.

But apparently, after Trumpworld found out about Key and his story, they canceled the dinner, and Key was once again denied his opportunity.

In recent months, Key has taken his QAnon beliefs and claims that he is a sovereign citizen to new heights. This last claim, which essentially involves a far-right theory that you don’t have to follow the laws, was reinforced by Keys’ claims that he doesn’t drive his car, as long as he’s traveling a distinction. unnecessary which Key says means his car is not subject to normal. rules of the road because it’s a wagon, with wagon wheels.

The anti-vaccine leader who calls himself the vaccine police and wears a police-like badge also parades with a flamethrower, despite having no authority.

Kent ally Matt Braynard and a spokesperson for Don Jr. did not respond to The Daily Beasts request for comment.

The now-cancelled dinner between Key and Don Jr. is a near-miss for the Trump campaign, which has long struggled to keep extremist visitors to Mar-a-Lago at bay. Most notably, Trump last year hosted disgraced rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who drew near-universal condemnation from Democratic and Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

But Key was apparently too wild for Mar-a-Lago.

I believe they went and did some research, and they found out who I was, and the last thing they wanted me to do was sit with Donald Trump Jr. and his dad, Key told the Daily Beast while adding that he was going to sue them both over the bioweapon.

He knows my position on adrenochrome, he concluded.

