In China, two lawyers critical of Xi Jinping and the central government face more than ten years in prison Libration





Specializing in proceedings related to human rights abuses, two Chinese lawyers were sentenced on Monday to more than ten years in prison, guilty of subverting state power.

In China, it is better not to criticize the power. Even less call for the resignation of the all-powerful president. Less than a week after French President Emmanuel Macron visited the country, two Chinese human rights lawyers, one of whom had called on Xi Jinping to step down, were sentenced to more than ten years in prison. The information was made public on Monday by the organization Human Rights Watch and the wife of one of them. Xu Zhiyong, who had targeted President Xi Jinping in particular for his management of the Covid-19 pandemic, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after a closed trial which took place in Shandong province, in the east of the country. His colleague Ding Jiaxi was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He was banned from holding public office for three years, said his wife, Luo Shengchun. Both men were found guilty of subverting state power. Both men are leading figures in the New Citizens Movement, which is calling for constitutional reform and accusing the government of corruption. Possible torture According to rights groups, individual freedoms and freedom of expression have declined drastically under Xi Jinping’s presidency. The cruelly grotesque convictions and punishments meted out to Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi show President Xi Jinping’s unbridled hostility to peaceful activism, said Yaqiu Wang, an HRW researcher specializing in China. The minutes of Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi were complaints of procedural flaws and allegations of ill-treatment, said the rights group. Ding Jiaxi was arrested in December 2019 after attending a secret meeting attended by human rights activists and lawyers, including Xu Zhiyong. His wife said very with extreme anxiety about possible torture during his detention. As for Xu, a former law professor, he was arrested in February 2020 after posting online messages in which he castigated Xi Jinping’s crisis management, including Covid-19 and pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. He had already been imprisoned for four years for asking officials to make a declaration of assets. Human rights defenders have often questioned the impartiality of Chinese courts, which have a conviction rate of nearly 99%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liberation.fr/international/asie-pacifique/en-chine-deux-avocats-critiques-de-xi-jinping-et-du-pouvoir-central-ecopent-de-plus-de-dix-ans-de-prison-20230410_Q4V3FZZ3BJEV7LE76NJWTU2XRQ/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related