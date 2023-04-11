Islamabad wanted cheap Russian crude oil like India but failed: Imran Khan in video message





Hailing India once again for its foreign policy, Imran Khan said Islamabad also wanted to buy crude oil from Russia at discounted rates like India but failed. Khan posted a video message for Pakistan, in which he also explained how his government had collapsed.

A file photo of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (Credits: AP)

By India Today World Desk: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again praised India’s foreign policy, referring to buying cheap crude oil from Russia. In a video address in Pakistan, Khan said Islamabad wanted to get cheap Russian crude oil, just like India. However, failed.

“Islamabad wanted to get cheap Russian crude oil just like India but couldn’t because my government collapsed in a no-confidence motion,” Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said. (PTI).

At present, Pakistan is reeling from the worst economic crisis in its history.

The Pakistani Rupee has experienced a dramatic erosion in value against the US Dollar in recent months, currently trading at around PKR 288 on the open market.

In the month of Ramzan, buying fruits to break the fast has become a luxury for millions of people across the country.

PAKISTAN-RUSSIA LINKS

Imran Khan was the first Pakistani prime minister to visit Moscow in the past 23 years. However, he could not broker any deal that could bring relief to the cash-strapped country.

Imran Khan was in Russia the day Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine.

In February, the PTI quoted Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov and reported that Moscow is keen to expand its economic engagement with Islamabad as it believes a “weak” Pakistan will not be better for the region, including India and Afghanistan.

Later, the Russian envoy, in a tweet, clarified that he meant that a destabilized Pakistan is not in the interest of any country in the region.

Alipov also said Russia had taken “very closely” reports that Pakistan was sending military equipment to Ukraine.

IMRAN KHAN HAS GREETED INDIA ON SEVERAL OCCASIONS

Interestingly, this was not the first time that Khan acknowledged India’s achievements in terms of growing its economy and buying Russian oil despite Western pressure.

In September 2022, Imran Khan criticized former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his properties worth billions.

In turn, he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “No other leader except Nawaz in the world owns properties worth billions. Tell me about a country whose Prime Minister or the ruler owns billions of properties outside the country. Even in our neighboring country, how many properties does PM Modi own outside India?”

Prior to that, in May 2022, Imran Khan hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to buy cheap oil from Russia despite pressure from the United States.

“Despite being part of the Quad, India resisted US pressure and bought cheap oil from Russia to help its people,” Imran tweeted, adding, “Our government was trying to achieve this through to an independent foreign policy”.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR AND OIL MARKETS

Analysts said Russia’s war in Ukraine was causing a profound and permanent shift in global oil markets, creating new geopolitical alliances.

The war between the two countries has implications far beyond the battlefield, including energy.

The flow of oil, natural gas and refined products like diesel has been disrupted, driving one of the biggest shifts in the global energy market in decades, National Public Radio (NPR) reported.

Russia has been selling oil at a reduced rate since March last year after invading Ukraine.

In March, China and India’s combined oil imports from Russia surpassed those of the 27 EU member states, the BBC reported.

Posted on:

April 10, 2023

