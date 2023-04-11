Donald Trump delivers scathing Easter message as Melania breaks silence after arrest





Melania Trump broke her silence on Sunday for the first time since her husband’s indictment and arrest, while her husband Donald delivered a scathing message to critics.

“Happy Easter!” the former first lady tweeted above a photo of a pink rose, the first time she’s posted anything online since the Manhattan crime storm took off that engulfed her husband.

Melania was even absent from her husband’s post-impeachment speech at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last week.

At Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday evening, Trump made his first public comments hours after becoming the first commander-in-chief in US history to be charged with criminal charges.

I have a big family and they did a fantastic job and we really appreciate it. They’ve been through a lot, the 76-year-old told about 400 supporters at his residence and club in Palm Beach, Florida.

i have a son here [Don Jr.] who did a great job, another son here [Eric] who did a great job, and Ivanka, Trump added, referring to three of his four adult children.

And Barron will be big one day, the former president continued, shouting his teenage son with his third wife Melania. He’s tall and he’s smart.

The former first lady has not been the subject of praise.

Former President Donald Trump faces a number of charges related to falsifying business records. Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP The former president wrote a sarcastic Easter message on Truth Social. Truth Social

Melania’s father, however, was the focus of Mar-a-Lago for Trump’s fiery speech, even though Melania was nowhere to be found.

Viktor Knavs, the 45th Commander-in-Chief’s stepfather, stood between Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, and Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, during the primetime speech in Florida after returning from Trump of the Big Apple.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the former president wrote in a sarcastic message in all caps posted on his Truth Social site, “Happy Easter everyone” – including “weak and pathetic RINOS [Republicans in name only]and “Radical Left Democrats, Marxist Socialists, and Communists” and others who oppose tougher border security and voting laws.

Former first lady Melania Trump did not attend her husband’s post-impeachment speech but broke her silence after his arrest on Sunday.

“HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING THOSE WHO HAVE ENDLESS DREAM OF DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY BECAUSE THEY ARE UNABLE TO DREAM OF ANYTHING ELSE,” Trump said.

“THOSE WHO ARE SO INCOMPETENT THAT THEY DON’T REALIZE HAVING A BORDER AND A POWERFUL WALL IS A GOOD THING, AND HAVING A VOTER ID, ALL PAPER BALLOTS, AND VOTING ON THE SAME DAY WILL QUICKLY END TO THE MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD, AND TO ALL THE WEAK AND PATHETICAL RINOS, RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS, MARXIST SOCIALISTS AND COMMUNISTS WHO KILL OUR NATION, REMEMBER, WE WILL BE BACK!

Last week, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to alleged silent payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, as well as a “catch and kill” reporting scheme involving the National Enquirer and another alleged Trump mistress, Karen McDougal, in a case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The unprecedented indictment comes as Trump, 76, makes a third attempt to win the White House, running for the 2024 Republican nomination.

This follows a five-year investigation by the Manhattan District Attorneys Office into Trump and his business dealings, an investigation that Republicans have called a politically motivated crusade.

His lawyers, Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina, told the Post that Trump committed no crime and pledged to vigorously fight this political lawsuit in court.

