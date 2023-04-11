Imran Khan calls for an investigation into the sudden death of SHO Amir Shahzad





PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for an investigation into the sudden death of SHO Amir Shahzad, who registered an FIR following an assassination attempt on November 3.

To clarify, Amir Shahzad was the complainant in the First Information Report (FIR) filed against the attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and he died of a heart attack. Sub-Inspector Amir Shahzad was Saddar’s Station Officer (SHO). Wazirabad Police Station.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said SHO Amir Shahzad was a key witness to reveal the conspirators behind his assassination plot. Imran Khan further recalled the deaths of FIA investigator Dr Rizwan and Maqsood Chaprassi.

“We demand a proper investigation into the sudden death of SHO Amir Shahzad from a heart attack. He had recorded the FIR of the Wazirabad assassination attempt on me and was a vital witness in unearthing the conspirators behind this assassination plot being investigated by the JIT,” Imran Khan said.

“The JIT file has also been tampered with. It is also important to recall the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of FIA investigator Dr Rizwan, as well as the death of Maqsood Chaprassi and all other witnesses in the case. money laundering of Shehbaz Sharif,” he added.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 10, 2023

As SHO Amir Shahzad died of a heart attack, his sudden death sparked speculation on social media that foul play may have been involved.

SHO City PS Hafiz Abad Amir Shahzad dies of 'heart attack'. He was first forced not to file attack FIR against Imran Khan and after 5 days of attack when court ordered to file FIR, SHO Amir filed it as plaintiff.

THEY still think we’re fools! pic.twitter.com/0YdKB1xp23

Ubair Khan (@ubairkhann) April 9, 2023

It is not the first time that key figures in high-profile cases have died suddenly. As mentioned by Imran Khan in his tweet, the deaths of FIA investigator Dr Rizwan and Maqsood Chaprassi are examples of “questionable” deaths.

In May 2022, the former director of the Federal Investigation Agency, Dr. Rizwan, died of cardiac arrest. He presided over all FIA investigations against Shehbaz Sharif and his family in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case, Jahangir Khan Tareen in the JDW Sugar Mills case, and the family of Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and the Gujrat Chaudaries in the Covenant. Sweets case.

Then, in June of the same year, a central figure in the FIA’s Rs 16 billion money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family, Malik Maqsood Ahmad frequently referred to as Maqsood ‘Chaprasi’ died. in the United Arab Emirates.

