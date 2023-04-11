Recruitment firm Aukus Jobs promises efficiency for defense industry, but department denies affiliation | Aukous

From the street, it looks like any other suburban house in Canberras’ leafy southern interior.

But this nondescript house in Narrabundah is the registered address for Aukus Jobs, a recruitment firm with a web domain that was secured two days after Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine plans were first announced. time.

The government has argued that the decades-long high-tech partnership with the US and UK will create up to 20,000 jobs in Australia. But the first result for anyone searching for Aukus jobs on Google is the recruitment platform with the same name.

Aukus Jobs promises to make the skills, experience and aspirations of job seekers and students instantly findable for employment and development opportunities within the Australian defense industry.

Web domain records indicate that the website was registered on September 18, 2021, Canberra time, two days after the term Aukus was made public when Joe Biden, Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson unveiled the three-country partnership for always.

The company’s ABN was registered on September 20, 2021.

Guardian Australia does not suggest that the company claims to be officially linked to the Aukus program; only that questions are raised by the use of the name and the timing of its launch.

The Australian government, for its part, has distanced itself from the company.

When asked if he had any concerns about the use of Aukus in the name, a Defense spokesperson said: Aukus Jobs has no affiliation with the Australian Department of Defense or the Commonwealth government.

Aukus Jobs managing director Mark Korsten previously held positions in maritime security and more recently in professional services. He offered a general response to questions on Thursday.

Aukus Jobs is not a government entity and has never claimed to be, Korsten said.

Aukus Jobs is a commercially available skills matching platform that has been specifically designed to help the Australian defense industry (and those of our Aukus partners if they wish) to find, develop and mobilize more effectively the skills, experience and aspirations relevant to defence. .

Korsten is no stranger to the defense establishment, having served in the Royal Australian Navy until 2007. For two years he was a Surveillance Operations Officer at the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency based in Honiara, Solomon Islands, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Korsten, who holds a bachelor of engineering degree in naval architecture, says he worked as director of the Pacific Maritime Security Program at Australian Customs and Border Protection in the early 2010s.

His profile indicates that he has held a number of consultancy positions including Capacity Development Planning for the Qatar Coast Guard and Maritime Security Advisor for the Republic of Djibouti.

Most recently, Korsten held positions with Jacobs Australia, a professional services firm that has a long history of providing services to the Department of Defence. Jacobs is listed as a partner on the Aukus Jobs website.

Korsten did not respond to specific questions about Aukus Jobs, including whether anyone had asked him to consider renaming it and how many job seekers or clients he has.

But he said his company aimed to address the fact that most players in the Australian defense industry were using outdated talent acquisition processes that are hugely inefficient and inefficient.

It costs the Australian defense industry hundreds of thousands of hours a year in lost productivity, and (ultimately) the Australian taxpayer hundreds of millions of dollars when the costs are passed on to the government, a said Korsten.

This inefficiency also undermines the capability and availability of the equipment our military relies on. It wouldn’t be a problem if we were talking about baristas; however, inefficiency in harnessing our available skills and experience in the defense industry is one of the greatest weaknesses in Australia’s national security framework.

Korsten said his company had taken a truly new approach by coding a family of skills for the entire Australian defense industry; allow job seekers to mathematically encode their unique professional DNA; allow employers to mathematically encode their ideal candidate; and establish connections in seconds.