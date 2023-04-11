Politics
Recruitment firm Aukus Jobs promises efficiency for defense industry, but department denies affiliation | Aukous
From the street, it looks like any other suburban house in Canberras’ leafy southern interior.
But this nondescript house in Narrabundah is the registered address for Aukus Jobs, a recruitment firm with a web domain that was secured two days after Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine plans were first announced. time.
The government has argued that the decades-long high-tech partnership with the US and UK will create up to 20,000 jobs in Australia. But the first result for anyone searching for Aukus jobs on Google is the recruitment platform with the same name.
Aukus Jobs promises to make the skills, experience and aspirations of job seekers and students instantly findable for employment and development opportunities within the Australian defense industry.
Web domain records indicate that the website was registered on September 18, 2021, Canberra time, two days after the term Aukus was made public when Joe Biden, Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson unveiled the three-country partnership for always.
The company’s ABN was registered on September 20, 2021.
Guardian Australia does not suggest that the company claims to be officially linked to the Aukus program; only that questions are raised by the use of the name and the timing of its launch.
The Australian government, for its part, has distanced itself from the company.
When asked if he had any concerns about the use of Aukus in the name, a Defense spokesperson said: Aukus Jobs has no affiliation with the Australian Department of Defense or the Commonwealth government.
Aukus Jobs managing director Mark Korsten previously held positions in maritime security and more recently in professional services. He offered a general response to questions on Thursday.
Aukus Jobs is not a government entity and has never claimed to be, Korsten said.
Aukus Jobs is a commercially available skills matching platform that has been specifically designed to help the Australian defense industry (and those of our Aukus partners if they wish) to find, develop and mobilize more effectively the skills, experience and aspirations relevant to defence. .
Korsten is no stranger to the defense establishment, having served in the Royal Australian Navy until 2007. For two years he was a Surveillance Operations Officer at the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency based in Honiara, Solomon Islands, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Korsten, who holds a bachelor of engineering degree in naval architecture, says he worked as director of the Pacific Maritime Security Program at Australian Customs and Border Protection in the early 2010s.
His profile indicates that he has held a number of consultancy positions including Capacity Development Planning for the Qatar Coast Guard and Maritime Security Advisor for the Republic of Djibouti.
Most recently, Korsten held positions with Jacobs Australia, a professional services firm that has a long history of providing services to the Department of Defence. Jacobs is listed as a partner on the Aukus Jobs website.
Korsten did not respond to specific questions about Aukus Jobs, including whether anyone had asked him to consider renaming it and how many job seekers or clients he has.
But he said his company aimed to address the fact that most players in the Australian defense industry were using outdated talent acquisition processes that are hugely inefficient and inefficient.
It costs the Australian defense industry hundreds of thousands of hours a year in lost productivity, and (ultimately) the Australian taxpayer hundreds of millions of dollars when the costs are passed on to the government, a said Korsten.
This inefficiency also undermines the capability and availability of the equipment our military relies on. It wouldn’t be a problem if we were talking about baristas; however, inefficiency in harnessing our available skills and experience in the defense industry is one of the greatest weaknesses in Australia’s national security framework.
Korsten said his company had taken a truly new approach by coding a family of skills for the entire Australian defense industry; allow job seekers to mathematically encode their unique professional DNA; allow employers to mathematically encode their ideal candidate; and establish connections in seconds.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/apr/10/aukus-jobs-recruitment-firm-promises-efficiency-for-defence-industry-but-department-denies-affiliation
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- How Aankhen Made Bollywood Stupid
- IPL targets Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and others as Australia faces a talent exodus
- Our Fashion Editor’s European Packing List
- Banking Crisis Widens Geographic Innovation Gap for Startups
- Alpena robotics team qualifies for world championship | News, Sports, Jobs
- Several people have been killed in a shooting in Kentucky, US police say – BBC News
- The “completely peaceful” action after Tennessee Democrats were kicked out in a race for seats.
- A Quick Look at World Affairs – Taipei Times
- Varsity 8+ claims top spot at Occoquan Invitational
- How Google delivers a better viewing experience
- The international system is crucial to combating the threat of arms diversion, the Security Council hears
- Xi Jinping and the Battle for Chinese Memory of the Cultural Revolution – podcast | News