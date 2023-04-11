Trump a big fight fan according to Dana White: He knows everyone





UFC 287 was a huge fight night in MIami that was a major success for fight promotion in every way. The event drew a massive gate of $11.5 million, which is virtually unheard of outside of the massive fights held in Las Vegas. The Kaseya Center was packed with celebrities and VIPs, including former US President Donald Trump.

Trump was extremely visible throughout the pay-per-view and appeared cageside alongside Dana White, Mike Tyson and Kid Rock. After the event, White was asked about the ex-presidents’ love of mixed martial arts.

So this guy calls me twice a month and will talk to me for an hour about the fights that have happened since our last conversation, White said. And he knows everyone. He knows what they did and who they fought last. He’s a big fight fan. Love this stuff.

When asked who his favorite fighters were, White laughed.

Three guesses, he said. Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal and Covington.

Masvidal and Covington are both avid Trump supporters, and Masvidal went so far as to devote half of his retirement speech at UFC 287 to The Donald.

I meant, the greatest president in the history of the world sitting right there, I love that guy, Masvidal said. Let’s take what you-know-who lets go Brandon Motherfer out of power and replace it. If I can have it once: let’s go Brandon! Come on Brandon!

Lets go Brandon, has become a rallying cry for Trump fans unhappy with current Democratic President Joe Biden. It became a meme in 2021 after announcers on an NBC show claimed a NASCAR crowd chanting F Joe Biden was cheering on Lets go Brandon, in support of driver Brandon Brown.

The crowd cheered as Trump’s Masvidals shouted and followed the Masvidals’ chant. It must have been a sweet moment for Donald Trump, who is currently facing 34 counts of fraud in New York State.

Trump was arraigned on the charges just days before UFC 287, but that didn’t stop him from showing up in Miami to watch one of his favorite fighters square off. And that didn’t stop the crowd from erupting in roars of approval every time he appeared on the jumbotron.

