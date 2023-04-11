Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi: two prominent Chinese legal activists for subversion



hong kong

CNN

—



Lawyer Xu Zhiyong has spent nearly two decades fighting for human rights in China, and on Monday was sentenced to one of the longest prison terms ever for civil activism under Xi’s crackdown Jinping against dissent.

Xu was sentenced to 14 years in prison and his longtime partner and fellow human rights lawyer Ding Jiaxi was sentenced to 12 years in prison for subverting state power, according to the wife of Dings, Luo Shengchun, who lives in the United States and has long campaigned for their release.

The Mondays’ sentencing came nearly a year after their tried separately behind closed doors by a Shandong court, on the grounds that their cases involved state secrets. Both have pleaded not guilty to the subversion charges.

Xu, 50, and Ding, 55, were arrested by authorities after attending a private rally with other activists in the southeastern city of Xiamen in December 2019.

They were finally allowed to meet with their lawyers about a year after their first detention.

At the beginning of 2021, since he was not allowed to have a paper and a pen to write it down himself, Xu dictated a statement to his lawyers to share with them his conviction and his vision of a democratic, free and just China.

A democratic China must be achieved in our time, we cannot burden the next generation with this duty, Xu said in the statement, released by Luo days before the pair’s sentencing.

Like their court hearings, the sentencing was shrouded in secrecy. Luo said she was unable to get a copy of Xu and Dings’ verdicts from their lawyers.

Lawyers are not allowed to speak to the media and are strictly prohibited from sharing the court’s verdict, or risk having their license revoked, Luo said.

Both men had previously been jailed for their roles in the New Citizens Movement, an initiative founded by Xu to advocate for civil rights, the rule of law and greater transparency in the wealth of public officials.

Their long sentences shocked and saddened their family members and supporters.

They are human rights lawyers and all they did was to practice the Chinese constitution and laws. How do you convince the outside world that China is a country ruled by law by giving them such heavy sentences? Luo told CNN.

Teng Biao, a prominent human rights lawyer who has known Xu for two decades, said the sentences for Xu and Dings were the harshest imposed on Chinese human rights lawyers since the sweeping crackdown on the profession in China. 2015.

It shows that Beijing is doing everything it can to punish human rights defenders and using cruel methods to crush China’s civil rights movement, he said.

Ding was arrested by authorities in late December 2019, two weeks after attending an informal meeting with Xu and other friends in Xiamen to discuss civil society and current affairs issues.

Xu was arrested in February 2020 in the southern city of Guangzhou after spending nearly two months in hiding.

While evading authorities, Xu published an open letter to Xi, calling on him to resign from a surprisingly direct appeal that was quickly censored on the Chinese internet. Publicly calling on a leader to step down is an extremely risky act in China, where political dissent is strictly suppressed and harshly punished, especially under Xi.

In his letter, Xu launched a blistering attack on Xi’s policies, from the Communist Party’s tightening of controls on the economy to his suppression of freedoms in Hong Kong and his handling of the initial Covid outbreak in Wuhan.

I don’t think you are a bad person. You’re just not smart enough, he writes. Therefore, I urge you again, which I believe is also a widely held sentiment: Mr. Xi Jinping, please step down.

Teng, who is now based in the United States, said Xus’ open letter likely added to the severity of his sentence whether or not it was included in the court verdict.

He called Xu one of the most important figures in China’s civil rights movement.

Xu, a former university professor with a doctorate in law from the prestigious Peking University, first came to prominence in 2003, when he addressed the case of a university student who was beaten at died in custody in Guangzhou. His campaign with several other jurists pushed the Chinese government to abolish a notorious system in which rural migrants were arbitrarily detained, fined and deported by police in major cities.

In 2010, he founded the New Citizens Movement with like-minded activists including Ding.

They hit it off very well the moment they met and have worked together ever since. Xu would set guiding principles and Ding would be responsible for implementing things, said Luo, Ding’s wife.

The couple were arrested in 2013 for their legal activism. Ding was sentenced to three and a half years for gathering a mob to disturb public order, and Xu was sentenced to four years.

After his release from prison in 2017, Xu continued to speak out on political and social issues, posting pointed essays on his personal blog, even as a growing list of fellow activists, jurists, human rights lawyers man and journalists were trapped by Xi’s crackdown. on dissent.

Xu did not give up hope for a better China even after being detained again.

I am proud to suffer in the name of freedom, justice and love, he told his lawyers in 2021.

I don’t believe they can build a national renewal on the quicksand of lies. I do not believe that the Chinese nation is destined for authoritarianism and slavery. I don’t believe that freedom can be imprisoned forever behind high walls. And I don’t believe the future will forever be a dark night without a dawn.

Human rights groups have called for the release of Xu and Dings.

The cruelly outlandish convictions and sentences handed down to Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi show President Xi Jinping’s unflinching hostility to peaceful activism, said Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Governments around the world should unite in calling on the Chinese authorities to immediately and unconditionally release the two lawyers.