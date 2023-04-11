Ex-PM Imran Khan calls for inquiry into SHO’s death





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday demanded a “proper investigation” into the death of a sub-inspector, the complainant and a crucial witness in the assassination attempt against him in Punjab province in November. last year.

Khan, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was shot in the right leg on November 3 when gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others standing on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area, some 150 km from Lahore, where he was leading a “Long March” to the Islamabad press for flash polls.

Deputy Inspector Aamir Shahzad Bhadar, who died of cardiac arrest on Sunday, was the plaintiff in the case filed against the shooting attack on Imran.

Bhadar was the officer at Saddar Police Station in Wazirabad when Imran Khan was attacked in November 2022.

He was at home in his native village of Bhadar, near the Kharian city of Gujrat, when his condition deteriorated, according to family sources.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician and PTI chairman called the police officer’s death “sudden”.

We demand a proper investigation into the sudden death of SHO Amir Shehzad from a heart attack. He had recorded the Wazirabad FIR assassination attempt on me and was a critical witness to unearth the conspirators behind this assassination plot being investigated by the JIT.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 10, 2023

"We demand a proper investigation into the sudden death of SHO Amir Shehzad from a heart attack. He had recorded the Wazirabad FIR assassination attempt against me and was a vital witness in unearthing the conspirators behind this assassination plot being investigated by the JIT," Khan tweeted.

Khan also referred to a few other deaths of other witnesses in the case relating to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s money laundering case.

“It is equally important to recall the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of FIA investigator Dr Rizwan, as well as the death of Maqsood Chaprassi and all other witnesses in the Shehbaz money laundering case. Sharif,” the former prime minister said.

Mohammad Rizwan, who investigated money laundering charges against Prime Minister Sharif and former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz, died of a heart attack in May last year.

Khan also reiterated claims that the joint investigation team’s file was falsified.

Following the bombing, Khan had blamed Prime Minister Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior interagency intelligence officer for planning the incident and tried to name them in the case.

Since then, several PTI leaders, including the president, have reiterated that the attack was part of a “well-coordinated” plan executed by at least three gunmen to eliminate Khan, according to the report.

A joint investigation team formed by the Punjab government reportedly agreed with Khan’s claims that the attack was carried out from three different firing sites.

