Elon Musk starts following Narendra Modi on Twitter, users wonder if Tesla’s days in India lie ahead





Twitter owner Elon Musk started following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. In the list of 195 people Musk follows, PM Modi’s name appeared on Monday. The screenshot of the list shared on the microblogging platform quickly caught on. Around 134.3 million people follow Musk, making him the most followed person on Twitter. The feat was achieved by him at the end of March as he surpassed former US President Barack Obama. With over 87.7 million followers, PM Modi is one of the most followed political leaders on Twitter. News of Musk’s follower list update was shared on Twitter by “Elon Alerts”, which constantly monitors activity on the account held by the Tesla chief. The recent development sparked fresh debate on Twitter as some users hoped it was a sign of Tesla’s arrival in India. “What made Elon Musk follow Narendra Modi from India? Can we expect a $TSLA factory there. Let’s see,” one user asked when reacting to the news. Earlier, Musk said electric cars would not be made by Tesla in India unless he was first allowed to sell and service them locally. India’s road transport minister, Nitin Gadkari, meanwhile said the government would only allow Tesla to sell cars in India if it manufactured electric vehicles in the country. Few users said that PM Modi is making efforts to make India a better country. “Thank you Elon Musk! As our Prime Minister Modiji strives to make our country better, prosperous, progressive and improve people’s lives, Elon Musk also strives to make the world sane, wokism-free, ensuring a good society and a better future life for today’s children. .Best wishes both!” commented one user. WATCH | Elon Musk loses the world’s richest crown after Tesla shares fall 50% | Business News | WION According to a report published by Guinness World Records, Twitter has around 450 million monthly active users, indicating that 30% of total Twitter users follow Musk. In October 2022, Musk took over Twitter. At that time, it had around 110 million users. In five months, the following rose to 133 million. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/elon-musk-starts-following-narendra-modi-on-twitter-users-wonder-if-teslas-india-days-ahead-581009 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related