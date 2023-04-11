Narendra Modi visits church on Easter amid Christian persecution





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a rare visit to a Catholic church in New Delhi on Easter Sunday, greeting priests and worshipers in an apparent move to woo Christian voters for his otherwise Hindu nationalist party, whose allies are known to attack the minority community. Modi attended the church service at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in the nation’s capital and planted a tree at the venue on Sunday, The Hindu reportsadding that the ruling Bharatiya Janata party may be seeking to appease Christian voters. However, Christians decry ongoing persecution and the decline of religious freedom since the Modis party came to power in 2014. AC Michael, a former member of Delhi’s Government Minorities Commission, released a statement in response to Modis’ visit, sharing statistics on Christian persecution in the country. It is a fact that incidents of violence against Christians have risen from just over 100 in 2014 to 600 by the end of 2022, according to the Christian United Forums toll-free hotline, said Michael , UCF national coordinator. This year 2023 has already witnessed 200 incidents in the first 100 days. He added: It is also another fact that the Supreme Court of India since September 1, 2022 has repeatedly asked for details of violence against Christians across India and the Modi government has already asked three extensions because he is unable to find incidents of forced conversions which are the pretext for targeting Christians. Modi tweeted about his visit, highlighting his meetings with Christian religious leaders and saying his government is committed to the welfare and development of all communities. The visit comes as the BJP seeks to strengthen ties with Christians in the northeastern states of Nagaland and Meghalaya and the southern state of Kerala, where the community has its largest population in India. Legislative elections are expected in nine states this year, along with numerous by-elections for state legislatures and local body elections. Additionally, 2024 will see legislative elections in seven other states as well as national general elections. Open Doors USA, an organization monitoring persecution in over 60 countries, ranks India as the 10th worst country in the world for Christian persecution. The group attributes the rise in persecution to Modi’s election and the rise of the BJP. Christians make up only 2.3% of India’s population, while Hindus make up over 80%. Open Doors says Hindu extremists seek to cleanse the country of Christians and other religious minorities and that this drive is rooted in Hindutva, an ideology that denies Christians and other minorities true Indian identity and aims to purify the nation of their presence. According to Open Doors, this ideology is responsible for the systemic and often violent targeting of Christians and other religious minorities, including the use of social media to spread misinformation and incite hatred.

