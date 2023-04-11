A Quick Look at World Affairs – Taipei Times





MALAYSIA Unemployment rate falls to 3.5% The jobless rate fell to 3.5% in February as growth across all sectors of the economy led to an increase in demand for labour, the Statistics Department said. Labor force participation in the Southeast Asian nation soared to 69.9%, the highest record dating back to 2010, pushing the overall unemployment rate to the lowest since February 2020, the data showed. The recovery of labor markets from the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to continue in line with the broader economy, which is expected to grow by 4-5% this year. TURKEY The balance remains in the red The country’s current account balance remained deep in the red in February, a key vulnerability for the economy as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government tries to control the lira and inflation ahead of next month’s election. The deficit in the broadest measure of trade in goods and services was $8.78 billion, the central bank said in a report yesterday, more than expected by economists. That compares to a record deficit in January that was revised to US$10 billion and a gap of US$5.3 billion in February last year. The two main drivers of the deficit were purchases of energy and gold, especially as households increasingly turned to bullion for protection against inflation which soared to over 85%. last year. INDIA New Delhi ends talks with UK The government has backed out of trade talks with Britain after accusing it of failing to condemn the extremist Sikh group that attacked the Indian High Commission in London last month, The Times reported yesterday, citing UK government sources. The incident happened on March 19, when protesters carrying Khalistan banners staged a protest outside the High Commission and took down an Indian flag from the building’s first-floor balcony to denounce recent police actions in the Punjab. Indians don’t want to talk about trade until they get a very public show of condemnation of Khalistan extremism in the UK, a Whitehall source told The Times. INVESTMENT Berkshire sells yen bonds Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway Inc has begun probing investors on the sale of yen bonds, having already established itself in recent years as one of the largest foreign issuers of Japanese-currency debt. Early guidance for pricing the three-year portion of debt is around 70 basis points over intermediate swaps, people familiar with the matter said. Several tranches are on sale, with early forecasts for the 30-year maturity at around 125 basis points, the sources said. The deal, if it materializes, could be done on Friday. ELECTRONIC Huawei ponders Riyadh siege Huawei Technologies Co () is seeking to make Riyadh its headquarters for the Middle East amid a push by the Saudi government to position itself as a regional commercial center and growing diplomatic and trade relations with China, people have said. close to the file. The Chinese company, which already has offices in the Saudi capital and other Middle Eastern cities, is in talks with authorities in Riyadh to boost its presence in the country, the sources said. The company has regional headquarters in Dubai and Bahrain.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/biz/archives/2023/04/11/2003797689 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related