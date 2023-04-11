French President Macron makes many deals with China but ends up annoying Xi Jinping

VSHina freezes the visas of two Indian journalists based in Beijing. The PLA has launched a three-day military exercise around Taiwan to register its dissatisfaction with the visit of Taiwanese presidents to the United States. French President Emmanuel Macron and EU President Ursula von der Leyen end their visit to Beijing. Leaked documents reveal UK plans to deter China in the Pacific. Chinescope delves into the heightened military tension in the Taiwan Strait and much more.

China over the week

Frances Macron and European Unions von der Leyen have finally made their much-discussed trip to Beijing.

Macron’s high hopes of getting Chinese President Xi Jinping to commit to pushing Russia to end the war in Ukraine haven’t exactly turned out the way he planned. Macron’s repeated attempts to get a response from Xi were not without a diplomatic gaffe.

Macron took about twice as long as Xi for a protocol misstep that was noticed by the Chinese side.

Xi himself sometimes looked impatient and annoyed as Macron continued to speak. The Chinese leader heaved several deep sighs and looked uncomfortable as Macron addressed him directly while seemingly speaking out about the war in Ukraine and their shared responsibility to keep the peace, reported The politicianby Clea Caulcutt and Jamil Anderlini.

On Ukraine, Chinese state media said both parties expressed their support for all efforts aimed at restoring peace in Ukraine on the basis of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

But Macron may have at least struck some trade deals, including one for Airbus under his belt as he left Beijing. However, the story is a bit complicated.

Prior to the signing of the trade deal, rumors had swirled about a new Airbus deal to sell 160 planes to China. The deal Ultimately signed for 150 A320Neo and 10 A350 aircraft, worth 36 billion, was originally announced last year. Another Airbus deal sign the last day of Macron’s visit was the sale of 50 H160 helicopters to Chinese leasing company GDAT.

Xi touched on an agreement to deepen cooperation with France during his talks with Macron.

China is willing to work with France to deepen cooperation in areas such as agriculture, food, aerospace and civil nuclear power, to cultivate new growth points for cooperation in services, green development and technological innovation, and to support the two sides in jointly building a carbon-neutral center and strengthening joint talent training, Xi said.

What may surprise some in Europe, China and France agreed to deepen exchanges between the military of the two countries in the current geopolitical context.

Noah Barkin of Rhodium Group, the author of the China in Europe newsletter, said Macron’s decision to bring in EU President von der Leyen did not send a message of European unity and may have to have been counter-productive.

It looks like Macron misplayed his hand, Noah Barkin said in an interview with FinancialTimes.

But another recent event on the other side of the world was set to heighten tensions in the immediate vicinity of Beijing.

As soon as Macron, von der Leyen and former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou left the Chinese mainland, the PLA announced a three-day military exercise encircling Taiwan to express Beijing’s displeasure with the Chinese mainland. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wens. meeting with United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., where she vowed to uphold the peaceful status quo.

Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command, said that the PLA would launch a combat readiness exercise called joint sword from April 8 to 10.

On Sunday, the Taiwan Ministry of Defense said they had detected 71 Chinese military aircraft and nine ships around Taiwan in 24 hours. Of these, 31 planes crossed the center line of the Taiwan Strait until noon on Sunday.

The PLA Daily published a series of comments warning Taiwanese authorities to maintain close ties with the United States.

This is a serious warning against collusion and provocation by separatist separatist forces in Taiwan and outside forces, a legitimate and necessary action to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, a demonstration to the world that the Army Chinese People’s Liberation (PLA) has thwarted all of Taiwan’s pro-independence separatist activities and outside interference, and a resolute demonstration to the world of the PLA has a firm determination to defeat all of Taiwan’s pro-independence separatist activities and outside interference and uphold resolutely national sovereignty and territorial integrity, said one of the items.

Experts expected a muted response from Beijing to the meeting between Tsai and McCarthy. Although the announced exercise around Taiwan may seem drastic, military tensions are unlikely to escalate further.

Indian journalists have always struggled to report from Beijing, as the negotiation of who can report from China is based on diplomatic negotiations between the two countries.

Now China has announced that it will freeze visas for journalists from The HinduAnanth Krishnan and Prasar Bharatis Anshuman Mishra. Both journalists are in India and have been told not to return to China.

China’s Foreign Ministry alleges India has treated Chinese journalists unfairly. The ministry therefore decided to freeze the visas of Indian journalists as a countermeasure.

A few days ago, the Indian side asked a reporter from the Xinhua News Agency to leave the country by March 31, citing the reason why he had been in the country for six years, said Mao Ning, door -speaker of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, India’s foreign ministry has denied China’s claim that its journalists have been treated unfairly.

Beijing recently announced the standardized Chinese names for 11 locations in Arunachal Pradesh, creating a storm in Indian media. China had made similar attempts in 2017 and 2021 to project a legal strategy vis-à-vis the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

China in the world news

A series of US intelligence leaks documents surfaced on social media platforms Discord, Twitter and Telegram. The documents reveal highly sensitive information about US support for the war in Ukraine and UK plans to counter the Chinese threat in the Pacific region.

In other leaked files, Free Radio Europe reported on closed-door meetings in 2017 and 2019 between officials from China’s Cyberspace Administration and Roskomnadzor, Russia’s internet regulator. THE discussion give us an overview of the coordination between Beijing and Moscow on anonymity circumvention tools such as the Virtual Protocol Network (VPN) and the Tor network.

