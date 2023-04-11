Karnataka government spent Rs 9.49 Crore for PM Modi’s inauguration of IIT Dharwad campus: RTI

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Basavaraj Bommai in Karnataka spent a cumulative Rs 9.49 crore on transporting people, lunches, staging, branding, promotions and other logistics for the inauguration of the new campus of IIT-Dharwads by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 this year.

Apart from laying the foundation stone for a permanent Indian Institute of Technology campus in Dharwad, Prime Minister Modi also announced a series of development projects across Karnataka, days before the announcement of the next assembly elections.

The function saw more than two lakh people attend, the majority of whom received food and transportation, India time reported. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai were also present at the ceremony.

According to the responses received by Janata Dal (Secular) Chief, Gururaj Hunsahimarad, Hubbali-Dharwad District Administration gave a breakdown of the costs incurred and stated that Rs 2.83 crore was spent on KSRTC buses for ferrying people to the venue and back, while Rs 86 lakh was spent on providing lunch. Sound, LED lighting and CCTV installations came to Rs 40 lakh and around Rs 4.68 crore was spent on erecting a German tent, the stage, setting up a “green room” and barricades.

A separate Rs 61 lakh was spent on branding the event.

The information comes to prominence at a time when the Prime Minister is traveling to southern states, dividing his time between visiting the Bandipur Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka and the adjacent Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, holding campaign rallies in Hyderabad and the inauguration of new trains and the Chennai airport in Tamil Nadu.

Opposition parties in Karnataka denounced the grand inauguration ceremonies that Prime Minister Modi attended and alleged that public money was indirectly spent on Modis’ election campaign for the BJP.

Commenting on the groundbreaking ceremony of IIT-Dharwad, Hunsahimarad, who is also the JD(S) district chairman, said YOU, The function looked like a BJP campaign convention. This is a flagrant abuse of public money and authority. He alleged that although it is a government function, the BJP issued “VIP” and “VVIP” passes to people. However, these passes were eventually denied validity by security personnel, due to which Hunsahimarad said many elderly people who had such passes had to fight to enter the venue.

Talk with THE Thread, Hunsahimarad said, RTI’s response, given by Hubbali-Dharwads Deputy Commissioners Office, represents only the amount spent from the Deputy Commissioners Fund. According to our estimates, nearly Rs 20 crore was spent on the event.

Private vehicles were also hired. Nearly 60,000 people had lunch. People were lured to the BJP with the offer of Rs 1,000 per person to attend the event, he added. He said he filed the ITR four days after the March 16, 2023 event, but only received a response from the DC office four days ago.

Take a look at the Prime Minister, a Twitter user, @churumuri, pointed out, Narendra Modi traveled to Dharwad in Karnataka on March 12, 2023 to open its IIT campus. The 110-minute tour cost Rs 9.49 croreRs 9,49,40,270 to be precise reveals the response to an RTI request. This is equivalent to desh seva at Rs 8.63 lakh per minute.

Mixing official pledges with party campaigning to hide expenses is standard operating procedure during the election period for PMO India (Prime Minister’s Office). In Dharwad, the Rs 9.49 crore tab was clawed back by the Karnataka government; South West Railway; and Hubli-Dharwad Smart City Project Ltd, he said, adding that the travels of these prime ministers were doubling as the election campaign for the BJP was unwittingly exposed in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

The modus operandi of official use @PMOIndia trips to solicit votes for @BJP4India was unwittingly revealed during the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022, when @Narendra ModiThe tour schedule has been released. https://t.co/Bdf95JuZca Churumuri (@churumuri) April 8, 2023

Obscene expenses incurred in staging @Narendra ModiThe Dharwad event on March 12 is only part of the saga. Earlier that day, @PMOIndia inaugurated the Mysore-Bangalore highway with a scenic event and road show. How much did it cost ? Who does the cause serve? https://t.co/fTIpU9IcwK pic.twitter.com/dPYTi159ro Churumuri (@churumuri) April 8, 2023

Modi came to Dharwad twice in 2 months. He has visited Karnataka 9 times in 2023. More visits are planned ahead of the May 10 elections. If a 110-minute tour costs 9.49 crore not including flights to and from Delhi; helicopter rides; security; hotel stayswho pays for straightening? pic.twitter.com/nmPwnUmpXk Churumuri (@churumuri) April 8, 2023

@churumuri estimated that given a sum of around Rs 10 crore per event, PM Modi’s events over the past nine years may have cost states more than Rs 10,000 crore.

Similar expenses were incurred by the state government in other events which PM Modi also attended. The Kannada Daily Prajavani reported that according to an RTI response received by an Akash Patil from Shimoga, the state government paid Rs 3.94 crore to 1,600 KSRTC buses to transport people to the function at which Modi inaugurated the airport in Shimoga on February 27, 2023. The amount was paid to KSRTC by an executive engineer from the state public works department.