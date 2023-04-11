Politics
Karnataka government spent Rs 9.49 Crore for PM Modi’s inauguration of IIT Dharwad campus: RTI
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party government led by Basavaraj Bommai in Karnataka spent a cumulative Rs 9.49 crore on transporting people, lunches, staging, branding, promotions and other logistics for the inauguration of the new campus of IIT-Dharwads by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 this year.
Apart from laying the foundation stone for a permanent Indian Institute of Technology campus in Dharwad, Prime Minister Modi also announced a series of development projects across Karnataka, days before the announcement of the next assembly elections.
The function saw more than two lakh people attend, the majority of whom received food and transportation, India time reported. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai were also present at the ceremony.
According to the responses received by Janata Dal (Secular) Chief, Gururaj Hunsahimarad, Hubbali-Dharwad District Administration gave a breakdown of the costs incurred and stated that Rs 2.83 crore was spent on KSRTC buses for ferrying people to the venue and back, while Rs 86 lakh was spent on providing lunch. Sound, LED lighting and CCTV installations came to Rs 40 lakh and around Rs 4.68 crore was spent on erecting a German tent, the stage, setting up a “green room” and barricades.
A separate Rs 61 lakh was spent on branding the event.
The information comes to prominence at a time when the Prime Minister is traveling to southern states, dividing his time between visiting the Bandipur Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka and the adjacent Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, holding campaign rallies in Hyderabad and the inauguration of new trains and the Chennai airport in Tamil Nadu.
Opposition parties in Karnataka denounced the grand inauguration ceremonies that Prime Minister Modi attended and alleged that public money was indirectly spent on Modis’ election campaign for the BJP.
Commenting on the groundbreaking ceremony of IIT-Dharwad, Hunsahimarad, who is also the JD(S) district chairman, said YOU, The function looked like a BJP campaign convention. This is a flagrant abuse of public money and authority. He alleged that although it is a government function, the BJP issued “VIP” and “VVIP” passes to people. However, these passes were eventually denied validity by security personnel, due to which Hunsahimarad said many elderly people who had such passes had to fight to enter the venue.
Talk with THE Thread, Hunsahimarad said, RTI’s response, given by Hubbali-Dharwads Deputy Commissioners Office, represents only the amount spent from the Deputy Commissioners Fund. According to our estimates, nearly Rs 20 crore was spent on the event.
Private vehicles were also hired. Nearly 60,000 people had lunch. People were lured to the BJP with the offer of Rs 1,000 per person to attend the event, he added. He said he filed the ITR four days after the March 16, 2023 event, but only received a response from the DC office four days ago.
Take a look at the Prime Minister, a Twitter user, @churumuri, pointed out, Narendra Modi traveled to Dharwad in Karnataka on March 12, 2023 to open its IIT campus. The 110-minute tour cost Rs 9.49 croreRs 9,49,40,270 to be precise reveals the response to an RTI request. This is equivalent to desh seva at Rs 8.63 lakh per minute.
Mixing official pledges with party campaigning to hide expenses is standard operating procedure during the election period for PMO India (Prime Minister’s Office). In Dharwad, the Rs 9.49 crore tab was clawed back by the Karnataka government; South West Railway; and Hubli-Dharwad Smart City Project Ltd, he said, adding that the travels of these prime ministers were doubling as the election campaign for the BJP was unwittingly exposed in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.
The modus operandi of official use @PMOIndia trips to solicit votes for @BJP4India was unwittingly revealed during the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022, when @Narendra ModiThe tour schedule has been released. https://t.co/Bdf95JuZca
Churumuri (@churumuri) April 8, 2023
Obscene expenses incurred in staging @Narendra ModiThe Dharwad event on March 12 is only part of the saga.
Earlier that day, @PMOIndia inaugurated the Mysore-Bangalore highway with a scenic event and road show.
How much did it cost ?
Who does the cause serve? https://t.co/fTIpU9IcwK pic.twitter.com/dPYTi159ro
Churumuri (@churumuri) April 8, 2023
Modi came to Dharwad twice in 2 months. He has visited Karnataka 9 times in 2023. More visits are planned ahead of the May 10 elections.
If a 110-minute tour costs 9.49 crore not including flights to and from Delhi; helicopter rides; security; hotel stayswho pays for straightening? pic.twitter.com/nmPwnUmpXk
Churumuri (@churumuri) April 8, 2023
@churumuri estimated that given a sum of around Rs 10 crore per event, PM Modi’s events over the past nine years may have cost states more than Rs 10,000 crore.
Similar expenses were incurred by the state government in other events which PM Modi also attended. The Kannada Daily Prajavani reported that according to an RTI response received by an Akash Patil from Shimoga, the state government paid Rs 3.94 crore to 1,600 KSRTC buses to transport people to the function at which Modi inaugurated the airport in Shimoga on February 27, 2023. The amount was paid to KSRTC by an executive engineer from the state public works department.
|
Sources
2/ https://thewire.in/government/basavaraj-bommai-narendra-modi-iit-dharwad-spending-crore-rti
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- A woman with tuberculosis took a bus to a casino, and a policeman with an arrest warrant released her.
- An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale off the coast of Oman
- Official Depok City Government News Portal
- Last of Us Season 2 Pedro Pascal Spoiler Might Not Happen
- China Derby on way to quarterfinals at WTT Champions Xinxiang
- Milan’s way in fashion – The Prospector
- The new peptides may have potential as therapeutic agents for Alzheimer’s disease. MIT News
- Trump arrives in Manhattan for New York Attorney General’s deposition
- New MHRA Cell Therapy Study Evaluates Immunostimulatory Cancer Therapy to Reduce Side Effects in Patients
- Why is Modi so afraid of history textbooks? | Policy
- Former hockey pro Ray Sawada dies suddenly on the BC rink
- Don Letts forever fashion: When I wear this shirt now, how do I feel? Thinner than I should be | Fashion