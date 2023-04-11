Politics
Is HS2 still worth building after all the UK government cuts and delays?
Under cloudy skies in Warwickshire last month, a 2,000 tonne drill dubbed Dorothy ripped through a concrete wall to complete the first of a series of tunnels that will eventually carry high-speed trains under the English countryside.
The watershed moment gave a much-needed boost to HS2, the controversial high-speed rail project which was originally envisaged to link London with Manchester and Leeds via Birmingham by 2033.
But successive delays and cost overruns have meant the scope has been reduced and completion is still two decades away.
Dorothy tunneled part of the first phase which was originally due to open between central London and Birmingham in 2026. But that part of the line is at least three years behind schedule, while the budget for what remains of the whole project could exceed 70 billion, against 37.5 billion in 2013.
HS2 has divided opinion since it was first unveiled in 2010 as a way to add extra capacity to the country’s aging rail network and speed up journey times between its biggest cities. And the debate over whether the project is worth building has only intensified, with constraints on public spending showing no signs of letting up.
As ministers sought to curb skyrocketing costs in recent years, the project waned. An eastern leg, which was to run to Sheffield to Leeds from Birmingham and would have dramatically improved connectivity between three of the UK’s biggest cities, was virtually scrapped last year.
In the most recent changes announced last month, the government delayed plans to run trains through London’s central terminus at Euston until the early 2040s. The cost of completing Euston is now being assessed to almost 5 billion.
The move has only fueled criticism and provided additional ammunition for those who believe the government should scrap the entire project.
At the time, Transport Secretary Mark Harper blamed the latest delays on inflationary headwinds caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as supply chain disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Andrew Gilligan, who was transport adviser to Boris Johnson when the then Prime Minister axed the eastern leg, argued the rising budget meant HS2 cost more to build than the value of the benefits it would bring . He dismissed the claim that it would create 500,000 new jobs as a preposterous exaggeration and argued that public support for the project was weak everywhere.
In contrast, the project’s backers say the existing network is in desperate need of additional capacity.
Railway executives and engineers said successive overhauls, redesigns and scope reductions ordered by ministers in an attempt to control costs had the opposite effect.
If the government wasn’t lukewarm on the project and there was a genuine will to build it, it would progress on its original schedule and not far off its original budget, said Gareth Dennis, railway engineer and writer of industry.
The cuts have angered many civic and business leaders in northern England who support the scheme.
Henri Murison, chief executive of lobby group Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said the government had mishandled it. All they did was make the value for money worse, he said.
Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, an influential think tank, said HS2 had highlighted why the government needed a broader rethink of its too-low and too-volatile infrastructure investments.
Budgets are fixed but too often modified. This hampers efforts to plan long-term infrastructure projects, such as HS2, he said. Big projects will always face stumbling blocks, but the state institutions charged with overseeing them should not be so consistently one of them.
A former Tory transport minister said it was the skyrocketing cost of the project that left ministers in a conundrum.
The problem is that once you’ve spent a certain amount of money, it becomes even harder to go back, and that macro decision was made a long time ago, he said. The government seems to have taken pleasure in thinking that the initial price would be the final price, but that almost never happens with major capital projects because we keep learning the hard way.
It is difficult to quantify the economic impact of a project whose high initial costs and benefits will be spread over several decades or even centuries.
A government assessment of the economic case at the start of the last decade found that a line with branches west of Manchester, and the since canceled leg east of Leeds, would most likely offer high value for money , while the London-Birmingham link would be of medium value.
Critics such as Gilligan have argued that the analysis is now obsolete given the cost overruns, and argued that the money would be better spent upgrading parts of the existing rail network.
Maria Machancoses, chief executive of Midlands Connect, a transport body which speaks on behalf of local authorities in the region, said the project remained vital to our region’s economy and that business leaders base their decisions on investment on major infrastructure investments.
Rail industry experts said no upgrade to the existing network could deliver the benefits of an entirely new line. They say HS2 would help unlock the shift from road to rail, a key part of decarbonising the transport industry, responsible for almost a quarter of the country’s carbon emissions.
The government said HS2 continues to be a crucial investment in our national infrastructure and will help reduce regional economic disparities.
Industry executives hope the controversy will eventually be consigned to history, pointing to a nominal lifespan of the railroad of more than 100 years.
We all think that’s an awfully long timescale…but let’s keep calm here, said a High Speed Rail Group board member. Everyone knows they’re building this for the next generation.
