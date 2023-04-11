Turks still face backlash from Erdogan’s economy

ISTANBULOn the hillside of one of Istanbul’s wealthiest neighborhoods, full of restaurants, tourists and high-end hotels, Aliye Goga sits outside her ramshackle little shop, which sells coal. She sucks the last puffs of a cigarette through a tense and sullen face.

I can’t afford to keep my shop open any longer. I was waiting for better times, but they don’t come, so I’m definitely closing, she said.

The 47-year-old had run the business for 15 years with her recently deceased husband. Things had started well, but rising inflation in recent years has reduced Gogas’ income, she said. Even in winter I did not earn more than 1,500 lira [currently about $78] a month. People here weren’t even able to afford enough food without borrowing money, and certainly not coal. I lost most of my clients. We have seen the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. I don’t want to give up, but there’s no point in continuing, she said.











Aliye Goga and her neighbors sit outside her small shop selling charcoal in Istanbul’s Tarlabasi district on March 30.

Goga is one of the economic casualties of what analysts and economists call Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox economic policies, which aimed to maintain robust growth but triggered an acute inflation and cost crisis. life, which could be particularly painful with elections only a month away. Several polls last month saw opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu leading the race, but despite economic hardship and criticism over the response to the February earthquake, Erdogan’s electoral base is stronger than its economy.

When Erdogan came to power two decades ago as prime minister, Turkey’s economy was just beginning to recover from the economic crisis of 2001. Then it accelerated for a decade, propelling the country in the upper bracket of upper-middle-income status and reducing poverty, according at the World Bank. Turkeys’ per capita GDP fell from around $3,600 when Erdogan took over to around $12,600 a decade later, then began to fall, exacerbated by a minimal increase in population at the start of the last decade. .

Seeking a slap in the face for an economy just beginning to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey, like many other countries, cut interest rates to make investment cheaper and growth faster. likely. Unlike many other central banks, after inflation began to soar, reaching an estimated annual rate of 85% at the end of last year, Erdogan insisted that interest rates continue to decline to maintain the illusion of growth. And that, say economists, has cost the lira and the Turkish people dearly. The lira fell from a high level just a stone’s throw from parity with the US dollar at the time of the 2008 global financial crisis to be worth a nickel today.











Three neighbors sit together in Tarlabasi.

The past few years have gotten tougher financially, said Suban Cicek, a 35-year-old father of six, downing glass after glass of sweet black tea. He lives in the same popular district of Tarlabasi as Goga. The government has always encouraged us to have many children. Now some of these children may have to resort to begging or become thieves because their families cannot even afford to feed themselves.

Now, with elections on the horizon, the nation is trying to stabilize the pound and fight inflation while coping with the economic fallout from a traumatic earthquake that flattened parts of southeastern Turkey. earlier this year.

The government introduced regulations which helped to stabilize our currency before the elections, but this stability is an illusion and does not reflect the real price of the Turkish lira in the market. It’s a temporary relief, helped in part by Russian and Gulf investment, but it’s not a long-term solution, said Turkish economist Mustafa Sonmez.

Turkey’s Central Bank cut rates after the earthquake, despite high inflation, but now aims to keep rates steady until rising prices are brought under control. Economists generally expect growth to slow this year from over 5% to around 3%, with annual inflation expected to fall from recent highs to 40% or less by the end of the year.

While many Turks, like Goga, are struggling to make ends meet, many who still have savings to protect have started investing in what they see as a safer bet than cash gold being one of the alternatives of choice. Last year, as the pound hit a 24-year low, Turkey’s central bank appeared as the world biggest buyer of goldthe Turks also being greedy for the precious metal.











Gold trader Zahit Akbas in his shop in Istanbul











A man looks through a doorway into a row of shops in Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar



Third-generation gold trader Zahit Akbass sits in the middle of Istanbul’s bustling Grand Bazaar, one of the oldest covered markets in the world, with its ancient arcades dating back to the early Ottoman period. The Akbass family has run the business for nearly four decades and traditionally it has been mainly older people who have bought gold. In recent years, demographics have changed.

Even though the last few years have seen the highest inflation in a long time, people are still buying gold, and I now see mostly young people in their 30s investing. They no longer trust the currency they earn, so they exchange it for gold, Akbas said. He stood behind the wooden counter of his shop with several gold bars in front of him, much of it, he said, mined in Turkey.

I’ve seen people spend all their savings on gold, he says. These days, it’s one of the safest bets.

For those affected by the devastating earthquakes in southeast Turkey two months ago that killed more than 50,000 people and left millions homeless, investing in gold is no may not be an option right now, because financial survival is. Ihat Tastal, a father of two in his late 40s, said after surviving the earthquake with his family, constant financial worries kept him awake at night. Living in the southeastern city of Adiyaman, Tastal was earning a steady income and two years ago took out a mortgage to buy an apartment advertised as earthquake-resistant in a brand new building.











Destruction from the earthquakes comes in the form of a pile of debris in Adiyaman, Turkey, outside President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AKP office











Ihat Tastal stands in front of his partially collapsed building in Adiyaman, Turkey.

The building proved to be as resilient as its finances. On February 6, the Tastals apartment, like countless other buildings, partially collapsed and is now slated for demolition. The government has offered financial support and assistance. Our mortgage payments are also on hold for the next six months, he said. But I fear that I will eventually have to pay back the money I borrowed, even though my family will never be able to live in our new apartment again, he said, adding that he hoped that the regulations concerning loans taken out for the now collapsed buildings could be adjusted. Erdogan pledged to rebuild the houses within a year.

The World Bank estimates direct physical damage from the earthquake at $34.2 billion, but Sonmez, the economist, estimates that total reconstruction and recovery, as well as the costs of temporarily relocating people and replacing their assets, could represent a much higher bill.

That could be at least $100 billion, he said. Whatever happens in the elections of the coming months, the new government will be burdened with several difficult tasks, including earthquakes and the recovery of the economy.