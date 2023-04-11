Politics
The US government directed $100,000 in COVID-19 cash to a group affiliated with a military-linked Chinese school
Jhe United States government has donated more than $100,000 in COVID-19 relief to an American university-affiliated nonprofit group in China that is closely tied to the country’s military, records show.
Tsinghua Gix Institute North America, a Washington state charity, received $103,700 through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, the government’s COVID-19 loan program that was fraud-ridden, subsidy
to show. The nonprofit group supports a partnership between the University of Washington and Beijing-based Tsinghua University, which conducts research for China’s military and is funded by the country’s Ministry of Education, according to multiple reports.
“America’s China policy is receiving something it has successfully avoided for more than three decades: scrutiny,” said Michael Sobolik, a researcher of Indo-Pacific studies at the American Council on Foreign Policy, a group of reflection. Washington Examiner. “The more we look at government programs that fund continued engagement with the Chinese Communist Party, the clearer our problematic entanglements with Beijing become.”
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION FUNDING A UNIVERSITY PARTNERSHIP WITH A CHINESE SCHOOL
Tsinghua University, a public institution that counts Chinese President Xi Jinping among its alumni, is under the supervision of China’s State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense and trains nuclear weapons students,
at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a think tank. The university has carried out cyberattacks on behalf of the Chinese government and maintains a Chinese Communist Party committee that meets regularly to strategize to promote party goals and keep Tsinghua “in line with President Xi’s hopes”, according to the statement. institute and university.
In 2015, Tsinghua University and the University of Washington launched the Global Innovation Exchange, which marked “the first time a Chinese research university has established a physical presence in the United States,” according to a press release. .
. The partnership is preparing “the next generation of Chinese and American innovators and entrepreneurs” by organizing educational programs for high school, undergraduate and master’s students, according to the Tsinghua Gix Institute North America’s 2020 tax report.
in June 2015. The partnership is developing courses that combine Tsinghua’s Master of Science in Engineering, Data Science, and Information Technology with the University of Washington’s Master of Science in Technology Innovation,
to a 2020 Tsinghua University blog post.
The Paycheck Protection Program, also known as PPP, was authorized by former President Donald Trump as part of the March 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. of $2.2 trillion. The PPP has allocated $953 billion in aid to nonprofit groups, businesses and other entities in an effort to help American citizens stay afloat amid the economic turmoil associated with the spread of COVID-19. Tens of billions of dollars have been illegally diverted from the PPP, leading many prosecutors to consider it the biggest fraud in US history.
Tsinghua Gix Institute North America was approved for its $103,700 loan in April 2020,
to show. Like most taxpayer-backed loans, it was forgiven. The lender was Utah-based Zions Bank, which handled various loan applications related to COVID-19, according to the disclosures.
The institute generated about $477,000 in revenue in 2020, according to its latest publicly available tax forms. Its CEO and chairman is Qiang Wan, vice dean of operations at Tsinghua GIX Institute in Beijing, while its vice dean is Yuntao Wang, professor of computer science and technology at Tsinghua University, according to the report. ‘institute.
There is an entry on the institute’s tax forms in Appendix B, where groups can disclose contributors in a given fiscal year, the Washington Examiner find. However, the entry lists “restricted” in capital letters below the amount of money, and no third-party entities are reported.
“Keeping small businesses afloat during a pandemic is a laudable goal, but supporting businesses that facilitate cooperation with People’s Liberation Army-affiliated universities is bad policy,” Sobolik added. “Washington should cut funding for university cooperation with China, not fund it.”
Tsinghua University has been designated by the Australian Institute of Strategic Policy, which focuses on defense policy, as “very high risk”. The Chinese institution houses major defense laboratories and in 2016 launched a nuclear weapons “training base” with the Chinese Academy of Engineering Physics, which conducts nuclear weapons testing and has was placed on a US Department of Commerce export blacklist in 1997.
A member of Congress told the Washington Examiner that the Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative House Republicans of which he is a part, should investigate federal money going to entities such as the Tsinghua Gix Institute.
“We shouldn’t have given them anything,” Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) said. “It doesn’t surprise me, though. There’s so much wasteful spending in Congress. It’s been like this for years. We’re spending money we don’t have and on programs we don’t support. There is no benefit to the American taxpayer with some of these programs that we fund.”
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER
The Tsinghua Gix Institute, the University of Washington and the Small Business Administration did not respond to requests for comment.
