PM Modi visits Delhi Church on Easter





Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Sacred HeartCathedralCatholic Church, New Delhi on Sunday, April 9, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in New Delhi on April 9, 2023 on the occasion of Easter. Easter celebrations in Delhi! pic.twitter.com/J0gz9RhhLj Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023 Official video showed him greeting priests and congregants, then joining them as they offered prayers. He also planted a tree at the scene. After the visit, PM Modi tweeted, Today on the very special occasion of Easter, I had the opportunity to visit the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. I also met spiritual leaders from the Christian community. The prime minister’s rare visit to a church also carries political significance, as the ruling BJP is actively courting Christians. Prime Minister Modi, in his recent speeches, underscored the growing connection of minority communities with the BJP citing the party’s poll successes in Goa and recently in the two northeastern states of Nagaland and Meghalaya. These states have a large Christian population. Prime Minister Modi underscored his government’s commitment to the mottoes of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and development for all without any discrimination. The BJP is seeking community support in Kerala, the country’s most populous state, as it strives to make another inroad there after little success in previous elections. State party leaders also met with community leaders on April 9, 2023. Anil Antony, son of Kerala Congress leader AK Antony, joined the BJP a few days ago. Earlier today, PM Modi tweeted, Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May he inspire people to serve society and help empower the oppressed. We remember the pious thoughts of the Lord Christ on this day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-visits-church-on-easter/article66717464.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

