Politics
Turkey’s Erdogan leads an election campaign based on fighter jets, drones, warships and tanks
ANKARA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially cut the ribbon today for the Turkish Navy’s flagship TCG Anadolu, delivering the country’s largest vessel capable of carrying helicopters and armed drones.
To be clear, Anadolu is a milestone for the Turkish military. An amphibious assault ship that will be able to transfer at least a battalion-sized force and carry eight boats, it will also accommodate vertical landing aircraft such as the Baykars TB-3 armed drone, which will have folding wings.
But it is no coincidence that Erdogan launched this ship, which had been under construction for five years, less than 34 days before the May 14 general election. Recent polls indicate that the race will be close and that every vote counts. And analysts say the shiny new toys presented by Erdogan to the public could play a role in garnering more votes for the incumbent, who faces an uphill battle due to an economic crisis and public fatigue after 20 years. in power.
Six opposition parties, led by the centre-left Republican People’s Party (CHP), have nominated Kemal Kilicdaroglu as their joint candidate against Erdogan after months of negotiations. But the opposition is struggling to maintain its unity, Muharrem Ince, a former colleague of Kilicdaroglu, running under his own ticket. Various polls have indicated that Ince could get 5-10% of the vote from segments of society that dislike both Kilicdaroglu and Erdogan, dividing the opposition. Inces’ popularity could trigger a runoff as neither Kilicdaroglu nor Erdogan could secure the 50% required to win the race.
RELATED: As Egypt and Turkey Mend Ties, Could Defense Deals Follow?
A survey conducted by Yon Action Research March 27-29, with 2,655 respondents, indicated that the presidential race will likely go to the second round. The survey indicates that Kilicdaroglu could get 46.4% of the vote while Erdogan could stay around 41.6% and Ince will receive 9.1%.
Therefore, every vote can count and every lever of power is operated. A senior ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) official told Breaking Defense that defense industry products were part of the election strategy, in a bid to showcase Erdogan’s track record as a as a leader capable of delivering concrete results. We are offering things that we have already achieved, while the opposition is still trying to unify, the official, who was granted anonymity to speak freely, told Breaking Defense. We will continue to deploy more as the industry aims for 2023, the year we celebrate the centenary of our republic. That’s why a lot of products have progressed.
Over the past month, Erdogan’s government has publicly advanced a number of projects that once seemed impossible. Ankara’s fifth-generation TFX fighter has passed its first taxi test, as has the Hurjet light combat and trainer aircraft. Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), a government-owned company, has revealed the first image of Anka-3, a drone with stealth capabilities.
Baykar, the Turkish defense company famous for its drones used against the Russian military in Ukraine, announced the completion of medium-altitude flight tests for its Kizilema unmanned fighter jet. The company run by Erdogan’s son-in-law, Selcuk Bayraktar, was happy to see Erdogan posing in front of the plane last month. Baykar will also host another TeknoFest later this month, an event where Turkish defense industry products are showcased to the public, including the TB-3.
Erdogan will also officially receive Turkey’s first national battle tank called Altay on April 23, National Sovereignty Day, a public holiday in Turkey that celebrates the opening of the Grand Assembly, also 21 days before the elections. BMC, the company that produces the tanks, aims to mass-produce them from 2025.
Turkey’s national defense industry is certainly a key part of the overall package that President Erdogan is offering voters the idea of a rising Turkey that will play hardball in a time of great competition, Asl Aydntaba, visiting scholar at the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings, Breaking Defense told. With his assertive diplomatic style and support for autonomy in the defense industry, he promises to make Turkey even greater.
Under Erdogan’s watch, the defense industry has reduced its dependence on foreign suppliers. Ismail Demir, chairman of Turkey’s defense procurement agency, complaints the Turkish defense industry can supply 80% of its production needs on the domestic market. He said Turkish defense exports reached $4 billion last year, with ongoing defense projects valued at around $75 billion.
Mehmet Ali Kulat, managing director of polling firm MAK Consultancy, said the Erdogan government, through careful messaging and use of the media, has manufactured a call among voters towards a vision where Turkey is a power. region with a strong defense industry. The weapons and planes that Erdogan releases days before an election of course have an impact thanks to this perception that Turkey is under constant attack, Kulat told Breaking Defence.
The government doesn’t even need to push too hard since the Syrian war, the Ukraine crisis and the millions of refugees in Turkey have already made voters think about their future as a society, Kulat noted.
While this strategy could capture 1-2% of undecided voters, its impact is mainly on retaining nationalist and religious voters who already support Erdogan, Kulat added. It’s something Aydintasbas agrees Erdogens hopes to rely on keeping his base lit.
The propaganda value has reached its maximum. For young people, who are living in double-digit inflation, have no job prospects and cannot live the lifestyles children their age have in the West, this is starting to ring hollow, Aydintasbas said. For many, the situation is that we have great weapons but I have no prospect of obtaining a Schengen visa to travel to Europe. They know how other kids their age live in the West thanks in part to social media.
