Macron, who met Xi Jinping, Europe must reduce its dependence on the United States

Don’t get caught up in the US-China conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron (pictured), who returned from a visit to China last week after receiving extraordinary hospitality for three days, including two unusual meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and Guangzhou, said the Europe should avoid getting caught up in the United States. – Chinese conflict and reduce its dependence on the United States. do, he said. He stressed that Europe should make its own voice heard rather than take sides at a time when the US-China conflict escalates in all directions, including industries and security.

According to Politico, a US political outlet, on the 9th President Macron repeatedly emphasized “strategic autonomy” in a press interview on the plane returning from a visit to China. Politico interpreted that with President Macron’s theory that Europe should develop autonomously to become a “third superpower”, France appears to be taking the lead. According to him, the biggest threat that Europe faces is not having strategic autonomy due to being caught in a crisis (due to the US-China conflict), which is not even our business. .

President Macron stressed the need to draw a clear line between the United States and China regarding the Taiwan issue. The paradox for us (Europe) panicked is to believe that ‘we are followers of the United States’, he said. But the answer is “no”. He continued: If tensions rise between the two superpowers, there will be no time or resources to secure strategic autonomy, and we will become vassals.

President Macron said Europe should focus on strengthening its defense industry, citing Europe’s increased dependence on the United States in the arms and military sectors. energy. He also argued that reliance on the US dollar, which enjoys an “offshore” position in the international economy, should be reduced.

