Politics
Lampard for Real Madrid after Chelsea; ‘cross-dressing’ Moyes ‘deserves nothing’ but relegation
The letterbox says bringing Frank Lampard back to Chelsea is like re-electing Boris Johnson, while David Moyes deserves nothing but relegation to West Ham. Plus, tickets to Erling Haaland, Man Utd, Man City and more…
Give your opinion on theeditor@football365.com…
It’s a great win for Man Utd…
The first half was very fun to watch. United and Everton showed up and created good flow for the game. United were creating a ton of space behind the Everton defenders. He should definitely be up 3 or 4 zeros at halftime. Bruno looks like a whole new player playing a bit deeper with the balls he plays and his defensive work rate. Sancho and Antony looked sharp with the ball. Antony should have scored a few chances but to be fair, Pickford is looking really good and unlucky to play for Everton. McTominay is finally showing his form as a Scottish goalscorer for United. I still think he’s not very good in midfield, but if he was just a straight forward striker, maybe there’s a player there. It was a great finish so it’s good to see as well as an assist from Sancho.
The second half was a much slower game than the first. Everton entered the game more but really didn’t threaten United. United put the game to bed when Martial came on and scored which is great to see. It was also fantastic to see Eriksen come in because we missed him. It was a shame to see Rashford go out as he’s a big part of the team and we’re short on goals without him. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious and just for him to be safe asking to step down when he felt something was wrong.
Overall it was a good result for United, especially with a rotating squad. Everton never looked dangerous but definitely gave it a shot so United couldn’t rest. Everyone did their job for the most part except Maguire in the first half when Simms was left wide open but luckily missed. Now we have Casemiro and Eriksen back which should be a game-changer for United and Sabitzer also looks good in case we need cover or Eriksen. Bruno looked world class today playing deeper today. I could see Bruno playing as an 8 next to Casemiro with Eriksen playing as a 10 going forward because Bruno looks better a bit further out and that gives Eriksen more space to be creative. Hopefully Rashford isn’t too badly injured as we’re really short of goals without him, but other than that it was a good result with a rotational home side for United.
Max of Whitegate
Peter Graham and NUFC
NBC coverage of SOU-MC offered in the United States (on the NBC-owned American network, in this case) featured Lee Dixon and Peter Drury. I could be wrong, but I believe they were there as employees of NBC, not as part of a rebroadcast from any network with the rights in England, Australia or elsewhere; I am totally open to a correction on this point. Anyway, in the final minutes of the match, Drury noted the exodus of home fans and noted that “those traveling supporters have to be used to clear the pitches. ‘Cause that’s what [City] do: they walk on the territory of other peoples and offer the inhabitants a completely miserable afternoon. It’s just a great job, if you ask me. Viciously precise. And I can hardly wait for MC-ARS.
I am also very happy with Newcastle United recent results. We had three straight 2-0 defeats at the hands of Liverpool, Manchester United in a heartbreaking cup final, And Man City; picking up five victories – some impressive ones – in a row is quite the answer. From the post-match victory photos, it’s clear top scorer Miggy didn’t even travel with the team to London for WHU and Brentford, despite being reported as being in contention surprise for the first. We won those games and Miggy rested well and spent time with family. Howe continues to manage this team very effectively; suddenly, our squad looks almost deep. The way Wilson, Murphy, Isak, Joelinton – who looks way too clumsy on the ball to ever scratch a defender in the box like he did Ben Mee today – and even Willock, who didn’t not even rediscovered his shooting shoes yet, have stepped up is phenomenal. I suspect a hidden consequence of bringing in Eddie Howe could be improved transfer values for players we’re not looking to transfer quickly. This will help both team stability and FFP balance if clubs come calling. Forget Bruno though. It’s a Geordie now.
Chris C, Toon Army DC (If you hate NUFC team victory photos, you’re mean and jealous of this team’s unity)
Wait until you see Erling Haaland next season…
There are people who still haven’t come to terms with the fact that attacking players usually improve dramatically during their second season under Pep Guardiola’s training. Sterling. Healthy. DeBruyne. Mahrez. Grealish.
Next season is Erling Haaland’s second with Guardiola. This is the season he is supposed to not perform, he is wasting the unlimited dirty oil money and he either has to be sold to Aston Villa or loaned out to Everton.
This also applies to Julian Alvarez.
Marc Meadowcroft
Moyes David
Dear Sirs – I haven’t written for a while about the state of my team. At the end of last season, I wrote to say that we were the main candidates for relegation, and this site told me in editorials that I was crazy. Then, before the World Cup, I wrote to do a little “I told you so”, which gave me no pleasure. Not only did Moyes drive our first team into the ground, but his failure to engage our best young players resulted in 3 of them leaving at the age of 17 to seek better opportunities elsewhere. Eviscerate. Even then, another WF fan said I was wrong about Moyes. As I said 7 months ago, and again 3 months ago, and every day before and since then, being led by David Moyes is the most depressing experience I’ve had in 30 years of support . I sincerely believe that we have quality players. But Moyes sucked the whole life out of players and fans. When we beat Southampton last weekend we were so terrible that I was more worried about relegation after the game than before the 3 points. The silver lining of total embarrassment against Newcastle was that it would surely be the final straw for this negative gray man. Alas, we’ve been saying the same thing since October, and it’s clear that for some reason he’s elusive. Today’s win over Fulham was on the one hand a miracle (the board doesn’t lie, shouldn’t care about performances), and on the other hand was such an awful, negative and soulless performance that I don’t could derive no pleasure from it. If we stay up it will be a miracle and I’ll feel dirty, because this mock manager deserves nothing.
Today’s match against Fulham:
Assists – 649 – 196
Ownership 76% – 24%
We had no meaningful shots (let alone on target), yet won 1-0 with an own goal as the winners. It’s a wet dream of Moyes. It’s his ideal game. He even admits it himself. It is truly his definition of a perfect game. It’s a shame.
Somehow, to win the European Conference League (eff you, that’s a real trophy, I’m really excited (hey Spuds, when was your last trophy???)), we have to beat Championship-quality opposition. If we somehow stay (100% dependent on other teams being worse), and if we win this Cup, I’m terrified that Moyes might even stay. I dread it.
I would rather have any manager other than Moyes, apart from Lampard of course, which is the only thing I can even smile about.
Thank you for your fantastic work.
GM
Bathed in light
Do you think Abramovich sold the club to Todd Boehly and his associates because he knew they would be the worst choice when it came to running the club, and in turn would make the Abramovich era even brighter in the game? mind of Chelsea fans, for his legacy ego.
Dave (not a Chelsea fan by the way) Oxford
Lampard…
What everyone seems to have missed is Lampard coming back from (metaphorical) death on Easter.
Is he the Messiah?
There is certainly an almighty mess at Chelsea.
Rob
Football is often criticized for not applying the structures and logic of other businesses. Rather than strategy, circumspection and long-term vision, decisions seem to be made via a complex web of neolithic superstition, nepotistic irrationalism and a good old-fashioned cocktail of stupidity and populism. With that in mind, Lampard’s return to Chelsea looks like:
– Reemploy the cleaning lady who was fired for fucking your wife
– Booking a second surgery with the circumciser who cut your b*llocks
– Invite the burglar who robbed your apartment and shit on your bed to clean up and give him a laxative vindaloo
– Re-election of Boris Johnson
– Put your tadger back in the electric pencil sharpener to “see if it happens again”
Long may Todd Boehly and his antithetical reign of predictability and chaos continue. And can we all look forward to Chelsea finishing 15th and Lampard getting the Real job.
D*cky Malb@lls
Lampard out.
That’s all.
AP – Singapore
Jerk off Lampard? It’s eye-catching, appropriate, appropriate…
Strevs, Afc, Canada
So happy they hired him back
someone has a blue face
Levenshulme Blue with one of the finest examples of first world issues I’ve already read.
Bitterly complains about the torture of having to pay for a place at Wembley FIFTEEN TIMES (sic) in 12 years, then lashed out at fans who cannot attend matches, with no apparent irony.
Thank goodness you’re not going, now someone who really appreciates their team going to an SF at Wembley can go.
Jim (CAPS LOCK TO UNDERLINE) K
big weekend
Greetings from Athens. I just noticed that you just omitted Old Business Clash for the second time in a row in the Big Weekend match!
It is one of the biggest derbies in the world with global appeal no matter what rides there.
Just say.
Best.
Neil, Normally Glasgow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.football365.com/news/lampard-chelsea-real-madrid-travesty-moyes-deserves-relegation-west-ham-mailbox
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Ghana Approves Oxford Malaria Vaccine
- A woman with tuberculosis took a bus to a casino, and a policeman with an arrest warrant released her.
- An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale off the coast of Oman
- Official Depok City Government News Portal
- Last of Us Season 2 Pedro Pascal Spoiler Might Not Happen
- China Derby on way to quarterfinals at WTT Champions Xinxiang
- Milan’s way in fashion – The Prospector
- The new peptides may have potential as therapeutic agents for Alzheimer’s disease. MIT News
- Trump arrives in Manhattan for New York Attorney General’s deposition
- New MHRA Cell Therapy Study Evaluates Immunostimulatory Cancer Therapy to Reduce Side Effects in Patients
- Why is Modi so afraid of history textbooks? | Policy
- Former hockey pro Ray Sawada dies suddenly on the BC rink