The letterbox says bringing Frank Lampard back to Chelsea is like re-electing Boris Johnson, while David Moyes deserves nothing but relegation to West Ham.

It’s a great win for Man Utd…

The first half was very fun to watch. United and Everton showed up and created good flow for the game. United were creating a ton of space behind the Everton defenders. He should definitely be up 3 or 4 zeros at halftime. Bruno looks like a whole new player playing a bit deeper with the balls he plays and his defensive work rate. Sancho and Antony looked sharp with the ball. Antony should have scored a few chances but to be fair, Pickford is looking really good and unlucky to play for Everton. McTominay is finally showing his form as a Scottish goalscorer for United. I still think he’s not very good in midfield, but if he was just a straight forward striker, maybe there’s a player there. It was a great finish so it’s good to see as well as an assist from Sancho.

The second half was a much slower game than the first. Everton entered the game more but really didn’t threaten United. United put the game to bed when Martial came on and scored which is great to see. It was also fantastic to see Eriksen come in because we missed him. It was a shame to see Rashford go out as he’s a big part of the team and we’re short on goals without him. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious and just for him to be safe asking to step down when he felt something was wrong.

Overall it was a good result for United, especially with a rotating squad. Everton never looked dangerous but definitely gave it a shot so United couldn’t rest. Everyone did their job for the most part except Maguire in the first half when Simms was left wide open but luckily missed. Now we have Casemiro and Eriksen back which should be a game-changer for United and Sabitzer also looks good in case we need cover or Eriksen. Bruno looked world class today playing deeper today. I could see Bruno playing as an 8 next to Casemiro with Eriksen playing as a 10 going forward because Bruno looks better a bit further out and that gives Eriksen more space to be creative. Hopefully Rashford isn’t too badly injured as we’re really short of goals without him, but other than that it was a good result with a rotational home side for United.

NBC coverage of SOU-MC offered in the United States (on the NBC-owned American network, in this case) featured Lee Dixon and Peter Drury. I could be wrong, but I believe they were there as employees of NBC, not as part of a rebroadcast from any network with the rights in England, Australia or elsewhere; I am totally open to a correction on this point. Anyway, in the final minutes of the match, Drury noted the exodus of home fans and noted that “those traveling supporters have to be used to clear the pitches. ‘Cause that’s what [City] do: they walk on the territory of other peoples and offer the inhabitants a completely miserable afternoon. It’s just a great job, if you ask me. Viciously precise. And I can hardly wait for MC-ARS.

I am also very happy with Newcastle United recent results. We had three straight 2-0 defeats at the hands of Liverpool, Manchester United in a heartbreaking cup final, And Man City; picking up five victories – some impressive ones – in a row is quite the answer. From the post-match victory photos, it’s clear top scorer Miggy didn’t even travel with the team to London for WHU and Brentford, despite being reported as being in contention surprise for the first. We won those games and Miggy rested well and spent time with family. Howe continues to manage this team very effectively; suddenly, our squad looks almost deep. The way Wilson, Murphy, Isak, Joelinton – who looks way too clumsy on the ball to ever scratch a defender in the box like he did Ben Mee today – and even Willock, who didn’t not even rediscovered his shooting shoes yet, have stepped up is phenomenal. I suspect a hidden consequence of bringing in Eddie Howe could be improved transfer values ​​for players we’re not looking to transfer quickly. This will help both team stability and FFP balance if clubs come calling. Forget Bruno though. It’s a Geordie now.

Wait until you see Erling Haaland next season…

There are people who still haven’t come to terms with the fact that attacking players usually improve dramatically during their second season under Pep Guardiola’s training. Sterling. Healthy. DeBruyne. Mahrez. Grealish.

Next season is Erling Haaland’s second with Guardiola. This is the season he is supposed to not perform, he is wasting the unlimited dirty oil money and he either has to be sold to Aston Villa or loaned out to Everton.

This also applies to Julian Alvarez.

Moyes David

Dear Sirs – I haven’t written for a while about the state of my team. At the end of last season, I wrote to say that we were the main candidates for relegation, and this site told me in editorials that I was crazy. Then, before the World Cup, I wrote to do a little “I told you so”, which gave me no pleasure. Not only did Moyes drive our first team into the ground, but his failure to engage our best young players resulted in 3 of them leaving at the age of 17 to seek better opportunities elsewhere. Eviscerate. Even then, another WF fan said I was wrong about Moyes. As I said 7 months ago, and again 3 months ago, and every day before and since then, being led by David Moyes is the most depressing experience I’ve had in 30 years of support . I sincerely believe that we have quality players. But Moyes sucked the whole life out of players and fans. When we beat Southampton last weekend we were so terrible that I was more worried about relegation after the game than before the 3 points. The silver lining of total embarrassment against Newcastle was that it would surely be the final straw for this negative gray man. Alas, we’ve been saying the same thing since October, and it’s clear that for some reason he’s elusive. Today’s win over Fulham was on the one hand a miracle (the board doesn’t lie, shouldn’t care about performances), and on the other hand was such an awful, negative and soulless performance that I don’t could derive no pleasure from it. If we stay up it will be a miracle and I’ll feel dirty, because this mock manager deserves nothing.

Today’s match against Fulham:

Assists – 649 – 196

Ownership 76% – 24%

We had no meaningful shots (let alone on target), yet won 1-0 with an own goal as the winners. It’s a wet dream of Moyes. It’s his ideal game. He even admits it himself. It is truly his definition of a perfect game. It’s a shame.

Somehow, to win the European Conference League (eff you, that’s a real trophy, I’m really excited (hey Spuds, when was your last trophy???)), we have to beat Championship-quality opposition. If we somehow stay (100% dependent on other teams being worse), and if we win this Cup, I’m terrified that Moyes might even stay. I dread it.

I would rather have any manager other than Moyes, apart from Lampard of course, which is the only thing I can even smile about.

Thank you for your fantastic work.

Bathed in light

Do you think Abramovich sold the club to Todd Boehly and his associates because he knew they would be the worst choice when it came to running the club, and in turn would make the Abramovich era even brighter in the game? mind of Chelsea fans, for his legacy ego.

Lampard…

What everyone seems to have missed is Lampard coming back from (metaphorical) death on Easter.

Is he the Messiah?

There is certainly an almighty mess at Chelsea.

Football is often criticized for not applying the structures and logic of other businesses. Rather than strategy, circumspection and long-term vision, decisions seem to be made via a complex web of neolithic superstition, nepotistic irrationalism and a good old-fashioned cocktail of stupidity and populism. With that in mind, Lampard’s return to Chelsea looks like:

– Reemploy the cleaning lady who was fired for fucking your wife

– Booking a second surgery with the circumciser who cut your b*llocks

– Invite the burglar who robbed your apartment and shit on your bed to clean up and give him a laxative vindaloo

– Re-election of Boris Johnson

– Put your tadger back in the electric pencil sharpener to “see if it happens again”

Long may Todd Boehly and his antithetical reign of predictability and chaos continue. And can we all look forward to Chelsea finishing 15th and Lampard getting the Real job.

Lampard out.

That’s all.

Jerk off Lampard? It’s eye-catching, appropriate, appropriate…

So happy they hired him back

someone has a blue face

Levenshulme Blue with one of the finest examples of first world issues I’ve already read.

Bitterly complains about the torture of having to pay for a place at Wembley FIFTEEN TIMES (sic) in 12 years, then lashed out at fans who cannot attend matches, with no apparent irony.

Thank goodness you’re not going, now someone who really appreciates their team going to an SF at Wembley can go.

big weekend

Greetings from Athens. I just noticed that you just omitted Old Business Clash for the second time in a row in the Big Weekend match!

It is one of the biggest derbies in the world with global appeal no matter what rides there.

Just say.

Best.

