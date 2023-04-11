China’s new world order takes shape with Xi Jinping

Comment this story Comment

It was an exceptional week for diplomacy in Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping accompanied his French counterpart President Emmanuel Macron on a three-day visit to the Chinese capital and southern metropolis of Guangzhou. Escaping, if only briefly, from the fiery protests unfolding in his own country, Macron was received by adoring and excited crowds students from Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou. Between grand receptions and official tea ceremonies, the two leaders saw a roster of French companies and Chinese state-owned companies strike major trade deals.

Macron gave Xi the lens he was looking for: a clear reminder to the United States that Xi has indirectly branded as a dominating third party of the gap between his hawkish stance on China and the perhaps more equivocal posture of many in Europe. What Xi gave Macron politically was less clear: the French president urged Xi to get Russia to reason about its invasion of Ukraine, but that was met with boilerplate rhetoric and little indications that the needle of conflict was moved in a significant direction.

In what was billed as a joint appeal with France, Xi urged the resumption of peace talks soon and called for the protection of civilians, while reiterating that nuclear weapons should not be used and that a nuclear war must not be waged against Ukraine. This last point marked perhaps the greatest distance between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has periodically waved the nuclear saber as the war he sparked in Ukraine continues. Despite European pleas, Xi has made no firm commitment to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Macron was joined in China by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. The two leaders sent somewhat divergent messages; von der Leyen lamented China’s unfair practices, particularly in trade, and arrived in the country after delivering a harsh speech on the authoritarian challenge posed by Beijing. Macron, on the other hand, warned against the West plunging into an inescapable spiral of tensions with China.

Chinese commentators have suggested this is because the tables of history have turned and Macron recognizes the weight and importance of the Chinese economy, especially at a time when he is trying to forge a vision of a Europe more robust, capable and independent. Although there are still concerns in France about the increase in our countries [global] role, China’s support is essential if France is to exercise its soft power in global governance, Shanghai scholars Zhang Ji and Xue Sheng wrote in a recent essay.

Macron and Europe hedge their bets on China

Amid Macron’s visit, another major summit took place in Beijing. The foreign ministers of Middle East antagonists Saudi Arabia and Iran hosted the highest-level meeting between their two countries in seven years in the Chinese capital. In Washington, a puzzled handful of regional experts seen as China has played the role of a stabilizing external power in the Middle East.

The thaw between Riyadh and Tehran has been long in the works and not exclusively because of Chinese efforts. Analysts say warming ties are due to a convergence of interests, my colleagues Kareem Fahim and Sarah Dadouch wrote. Iran, under Western sanctions and trying to stifle a domestic protest movement, has sought to ease its global and regional isolation; Saudi Arabia, faced with security threats from Iran that threaten its plan to diversify the kingdom’s economy away from oil, is seeking to ease regional tensions, a strategy that has included pursuing partnerships with major world powers beyond the United States.

But it invariably shows a decline in American influence, especially over the Saudis. Many pundits still assume whoever is in the White House will guide Saudi policy on Iran, but that’s simply not true today, said Anna Jacobs, senior Gulf analyst at the International Crisis Group, at the New York Times. Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Arab states are focusing on their economic, political and security interests and protecting themselves from regional threats.

Enter Xis China, an economic juggernaut now flexing new geopolitical muscles. China has said in recent years that it must help create the world order, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger told Post columnist David Ignatius last month. He has now taken a significant step in this direction.

Xi Jinping vows to build a great wall of steel to rival the West

The outlines of this imaginary chinese world order are still difficult to draw. We know of its vast economic ambitions, including the Belt and Road Initiative which has seen China finance and invest in major infrastructure projects around the world. But in recent weeks, Xi has touted a number of other new security and civilization initiatives, still-vague policy positions essentially challenging the architecture of the US-led order, as well as the concept of universal values.

This seems to be a counter-argument to [President] Bidens autocracy versus democracy narrative, Yale Law Schools Paul Tsai China Center scholar Moritz Rudolf, told the Financial Times. It’s an ideological battle that appeals more to developing countries than people in Washington might think.

China’s foray into great power politics in the Middle East, in particular, shows a new capacity and a new will to act. In the past, we proclaimed principles, made our position known, but did not get involved operationally. That will change, said Wu Xinbo, dean of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai. in the same Financial Times article.

Europe is in the process of building a strategic autonomy in the service of a common project, the twin of French independence. With China, our approach is based above all on greater reciprocity, with a view to achieving a new balance. pic.twitter.com/RINzQB94Gd —Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 6, 2023

For some analysts, Macron’s visit is a reminder of the tough questions facing Europe. While the war in Ukraine and antipathy towards Russia have galvanized the transatlantic alliance, the question of China is more thorny, with Chinese investment and trade vital to Europe’s future prospects. What that means for the grim scenarios that Washington policymakers are obsessed with, including a possible future Chinese invasion of Taiwan, is an open question, and one that could elicit unwelcome answers from both sides of the pond.

The paradox would be that, seized with panic, we thought we were just followers of the Americas, Macron told reporters traveling with him, before nodding to current tensions over Taiwan. The question Europeans need to answer is whether it is in our interests to speed up [a crisis] in Taiwan? No. The worst would be to think that we Europeans have to become followers on this subject and take inspiration from the American agenda and an overreaction from China.

What’s happening in Europe now, not just in terms of the outcome of this war [in Ukraine]but how Europeans define their relationship with China in the future will shape transatlantic relations, writes Andrew Michta, non-resident senior scientist at the Atlantic Council. And Europe’s choices regarding its China policy will greatly influence the outcome of America’s competition with China in other theaters as well.

A world order defined or heavily shaped by Beijing’s one-party rule would not be an attractive prospect for most countries. China is, in the dark analysis of economistsa potential superpower that seeks influence without winning affection, power without trust, and global vision without universal human rights.