Russian pranksters posing as former Ukrainian leader call out former French President Francois Hollande





Francois Hollande, the former French president, was tricked by two pro-Kremlin Russian pranksters, Vivan and Lexus, who posed as former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko. The video interview lasts about 15 minutes and was recorded in February. But it only came out a few days ago on social media and has already gained millions of views. At one point, the Russian duo start asking about the Minsk Accords by asking if the peace treaty brokered by Francois Hollande, then German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Petro Poroshenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin, had been made to buy Ukrainian time. Signed in 2015 and then very quickly violated, the Minsk agreements aimed to end the war in Donbass, in eastern Ukraine. François Hollande replies: “There was the idea that it was Putin who had wanted to save time, but it was us [France and Germany] who wanted to buy time to allow Ukraine to recover, to strengthen its resources.” “That’s why we have to defend the Minsk negotiations, in which you [Poroshenko] played a very important role. It was precisely during these seven years that there were ways for Ukraine to strengthen itself, and this is where Putin was wrong: he underestimated the capacity of the Ukrainians and their resistance.” Some Twitter users were quick to declare the interview of former French presidents as a confession that the Minsk Accords were never signed to secure peace in the region, but rather for NATO to militarize the Ukraine and start a war. Even Twitter boss Elon Musk reacted to the segmentwondering if it was real. Contacted by the French newspaper Liberation, the former French president explained that the pranksters had used deepfake technology to make themselves look like Petro Poroshenko and distorted his remarks. Holland says Liberation: [The prankster] introduced himself as Poroshenko’s chief of staff; we verified that it was him, we had no reason to suspect anything. But what matters are the words I said, and these are the words I say [publicly] in all the interviews, on the Minsk agreements and on the responsibility of Russia in the conflict But as Liberation explains, the former French leader had already makes statements on the Minsk agreements, but clarifying it was to give Ukraine some time to recover from the Russian attacks in the Donbass: it was for [Ukraine] to regain stability, balance and strengthen their military means in case they were attacked We wanted to protect Ukraine [from an invasion] that Russia ended up committing.” “In none of my comments […] did I suggest that we would have signed the Minsk agreements to allow the Ukrainians to prepare for war”, he explained to Liberation. Other posts falsely claim that Hollande admitted the West overthrew the Ukrainian government in the Maidan uprising in 2013, something he never said in the interview or before. The prankster duo had previously deceived other European politicians, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda and then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

