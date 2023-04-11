PM Modi goes on jungle safari to mark 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’; shares ‘stunning’ photos | News





photoDetails English 2592860 Situated amidst the scenic surroundings of the towering Western Ghats on the Mysuru-Ooty highway in Karnataka, Bandipur Tiger Reserve is an important part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve which constitutes the Rajiv Gandhi National Park of Karnataka (Nagarahole) in northwest, the Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary of Tamil Nadu to the south, and the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary of Kerala to the southwest. https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/photos-pm-modi-goes-on-jungle-safari-to-mark-50-years-of-project-tiger-2592897 Updated: April 09, 2023, 12:02 PM IST 50 years of Project Tiger 1/9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a “safari” to Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Sunday as part of programs marking 50 years of “Project Tiger”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mudumalai Tiger Reserves 2/9 Mudumalai Tiger Reserve is located in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district and partly in HDKote and Nanjangud taluks of Mysuru district. PM Modi at Bandipur National Park 3/9 According to the state forest department, the national park was formed by including most of the forest areas of the then Venugopala Wildlife Park established under the government notification of February 19, 1941 and the area was expanded in 1985 extending over an area of ​​874.20 m². Km and named Bandipur National Park. Significance of Modi’s visit 4/9 Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the tiger reserve signifies the central government’s commitment to tiger conservation. The current area under the control of Bandipur Tiger Reserve is 912.04 square meters. km. Bandipur Tiger Reserve 5/9 This reserve was placed under “Project Tiger” in 1973. Subsequently, some adjoining reserve forest areas were added to the reserve spanning 880.02 Sq. km. Wildlife Division, Mysuru 6/9 An area of ​​39.80 km2 of KFDC (Karnataka Forest Development Corporation) plantation area was handed over to this division in 2007-08. In 2010-2011, Nugu Wildlife Sanctuary was handed over to Mysuru Wildlife Division. Bandipur: the home of endangered species 7/9 Apart from the two famous residents (tigers and elephants), a number of other endangered species such as sloth bears, gaurs, Indian pythons, jackals, muggers and four-horned antelopes can be spotted in this national park. . More than 200 species of birds and a diversity of flora add to its appeal. PM Modi captures a tiger 8/9 In this photo from 2016, PM Modi can be seen taking pictures of a caged tiger during his Nandan Van Jungle Safari in Naya Raipur. PM Modi’s love for wildlife 9/9 Prime Minister Modi is known for his love for wildlife. In this photo from 2022, he can be seen clicking photos of released cheetahs in Kuno National Park.

