Europe must resist pressure to become ‘America’s supporters’, says Macron – POLITICO

This article is also available in French.

ABOARD COTAM UNIT (FRANCE’S AIR FORCE ONE) Europe must reduce its dependence on the United States and avoid being drawn into a confrontation between China and the United States over Taiwan , French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview aboard his plane returning from a three-day flight. state visit to China.

Speaking to POLITICO and two French journalists after spending around six hours with Chinese President Xi Jinping on his trip, Macron highlighted his pet theory of strategic autonomy so that Europe, presumably led by France, become a third superpower.

He said the big risk Europe faces is that it gets caught up in crises that are not ours, preventing it from building its strategic autonomy, while flying from Beijing to Guangzhou, in the southern China, aboard the COTAM unit, Frances Air Force One.

Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party have enthusiastically endorsed Macron’s concept of strategic autonomy, and Chinese officials constantly refer to it in their relations with European countries. Party leaders and theorists in Beijing are convinced that the West is in decline and China is on the rise and that the weakening of the transatlantic relationship will help accelerate this trend.

The paradox would be that, panicked, we believe we are just supporters of the Americas, Macron said in the interview. The question Europeans need to answer is whether it is in our interests to speed up [a crisis] in Taiwan? No. The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans have to become followers on this subject and take inspiration from the American agenda and an overreaction from China, he said.

Just hours after his flight departed Guangzhou to return to Paris, China launched major military exercises around the self-governing island of Taiwan, which China claims as its territory but the United States has promised to arm and defend.

The drills were a response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wens’ 10-day diplomatic tour of Central American countries, which included a meeting with Republican Speaker of the United States House Kevin McCarthy while in transit. in California. People familiar with Macron’s thinking said he was glad Beijing at least waited until he was out of Chinese airspace before launching the mock drill to encircle Taiwan.

Beijing has repeatedly threatened to invade in recent years and has a policy of isolating the democratic island by forcing other countries to recognize it as part of one China.

Taiwan talks

Macron and Xi discussed Taiwan intensely, according to French officials accompanying the president, who appears to have taken a more conciliatory approach than the United States or even the European Union.

Stability in the Taiwan Strait is of paramount importance, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who accompanied Macron for part of his visit, told Xi during their meeting in Beijing last Thursday. The threat [of] the use of force to change the status quo is unacceptable.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron in Guangdong on April 7, 2023 | Pool photo by Jacques Witt/AFP via Getty Images

Xi responded by saying anyone who thought they could influence Beijing on Taiwan was deceived.

Macron seems to agree with this assessment.

The Europeans cannot solve the crisis in Ukraine; how can we credibly say to Taiwan, watch out, if you do something wrong, we’ll be there? »? If you really want to raise tensions, this is the right way to do it, he said.

“Europe is more willing to accept a world in which China becomes a regional hegemon,” said Yanmei Xie, geopolitical analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics. Some of its leaders even think that such a world order could be more advantageous for Europe.

During his trilateral meeting with Macron and von der Leyen last Thursday in Beijing, Xi Jinping went off-script on just two topics, Ukraine and Taiwan, according to a person in the room.

Xi was visibly annoyed at being blamed for the Ukraine conflict and downplayed his recent visit to Moscow, the person said. He was clearly enraged by the United States and very upset with Taiwan, with the transit of Taiwanese presidents through the United States and [the fact that] foreign policy issues were raised by Europeans.

At that meeting, Macron and von der Leyen took similar lines on Taiwan, the person said. But Macron then spent more than four hours with the Chinese leader, much of it with only translators present, and his tone was much more conciliatory than von der Leyens when speaking with reporters.

Warning “vassals”

Macron also argued that Europe had increased its dependence on the United States for arms and energy and should now focus on building European defense industries.

He also suggested that Europe should reduce its dependence on the extraterritoriality of the US dollar, a key political objective of Moscow and Beijing.

Macron has long been a supporter of strategic autonomy for Europe | Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

If tensions between the two superpowers escalate, we will have neither the time nor the resources to fund our strategic autonomy and we will become vassals, he said.

Russia, China, Iran and other countries have been hit in recent years with US sanctions based on denying access to the dominant global dollar-denominated financial system. Some in Europe have complained about Washington’s weaponization of the dollar, forcing European companies to abandon operations and cut ties with third countries or face crippling secondary sanctions.

As he sat in the cabin of his A330 plane in a hoodie with the words French Tech emblazoned across the chest, Macron claimed to have already won the ideological battle over Europe’s strategic autonomy.

He did not address ongoing US security guarantees for the continent, which is heavily dependent on US defense assistance amid Europe’s first major ground war since World War II.

As one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and the only nuclear power in the EU, France occupies a unique position militarily. However, the country contributed much less to the defense of Ukraine against Russian invasion than many other countries.

As is common in France and many other European countries, the office of the French President, known as the Elysée Palace, insisted on checking and proofreading all quotes from presidents for publication in this article as a condition of granting of the interview. This violates editorial standards and POLITICO policy, but we agreed to the terms in order to speak directly with the French president. POLITICO insisted it couldn’t mislead its readers and wouldn’t publish anything the president didn’t say. The quotes in this article were all actually spoken by the president, but parts of the interview in which the president spoke even more candidly about Taiwan and Europe’s strategic autonomy were cut by the Elysée.