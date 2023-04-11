25 years of Good Friday Agreement





The Good Friday Agreement was signed by Tony Blair and Taoiseach Bertie Ahern on April 10, 1998. (PA Image) When then British Prime Minister Tony Blair signed the Good Friday Agreement with then Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern on 10 April 1998 to end a quarter century of violence, mistrust and hostility between Catholics and Protestants, the success of the peace agreement depended on the cooperation of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), the armed wing of Sinn Fein, the Catholic party, led at the time by Gerry Adams. And it was said that Blair had not dared to shake hands with Adams in public because of the violence that marked Northern Ireland in the 1970s and 1980s. Protestants, who formed the majority in Northern Ireland and who wanted to stay with Britain, had to accept the hard part of allowing consultations with predominantly Catholic Ireland. The man who worked behind the scenes for nearly two years was US Senator George Mitchell, who was appointed by US President Bill Clinton to craft the peace accord. The Catholic-Protestant divide has not completely disappeared, but violence and hatred have disappeared over the past quarter century. Both sides are focusing more on economic well-being, and the Good Friday Agreement, with its open borders with Ireland and Britain, has made peace a reality. When unrest broke out in the late 1960s and simmered and exploded in the 1970s and 1980s, including an attempted assassination of then British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and the fasting to death of prisoners of the IRA in Maze Prison, it looked like peace would never come to Northern Ireland. But peace was made, and more importantly, peace worked, and it benefited both Catholics and Protestants in Northern Ireland. At the time of the 1998 agreement, Catholics were in the minority in Northern Ireland and Protestants in the majority. But today, Catholics are in the majority and Protestants in the minority. But the numbers don’t seem to cause anxiety on either side as they would have done before. The media seems to suggest that young Catholics and Protestants are mixing and that their sectarian identity and disturbing history does not seem to stand in the way. Although Catholics are the majority in Northern Ireland, they do not insist that Northern Ireland be united with Ireland. They seem to accept the historical fact that Northern Ireland is a Protestant British enclave. What is of great concern in Northern Ireland and Britain is the status of Northern Ireland following Britain’s exit from the European Union. Ireland is part of the EU and Northern Ireland cannot remain a place with special economic status, with its open trade borders with Ireland and Great Britain. UK policymakers are working hard to find a reasonable solution. The fact that economic status has become the main issue on the agenda in this former hotbed of Catholic-Protestant rivalry shows just how much things have changed. One should ask whether the Good Friday Agreement can serve as a model for peace in other conflict situations such as Israel-Palestine. Palestinians and Israelis are likely to argue that there is nothing in common between the Catholic-Protestant unrest in Northern Ireland and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. And they would be right to say so. What is relevant is whether, despite irreconcilable views, is it possible to strike a peace deal and make it work as well? The 1994 Oslo Accords, which predate the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, provide a framework for peace and coexistence. But Israel, because it is an overwhelming military power, has always refused to implement the Oslo Accords. In the Good Friday Agreement, both sides, Catholics and Protestants, made the peace deal workable. This is a lesson for Israel and its main backer, the United States.

