Narendra Modi – Assam unit of Aam Aadmi party launches poster campaign against Narendra Modi





The Aam Aadmi Partys Assam unit launched a poster campaign against Narendra Modi ahead of the Prime Ministers’ April 14 visit to the state while the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a regional party, asked 14 questions about the commitments made by him and other BJP leaders to the people of the state. Posters of Modi Hatao Desh Bachao in Assamese appeared in many parts of the city on Sunday morning as part of the AAP’s nationwide campaign to oust Modi as prime minister to save the country. The national AAP campaign was launched on Thursday.

Explaining the reasons for launching the poster campaign, senior AAP official Kamal Kumar Medhi cited the weakening of the Constitution, the targeting of opposition leaders by central agencies, the worsening of the condition of the common man, youth and farmers and the handing over of national assets to businessmen. Gautam Adani under Modi. Medhi also pointed out how the Center ignored the opposition’s demand for a JPC investigation into the Hindenburg report alleging stock manipulation and accounting fraud by the Adani Group, which denied the charges. All these problems will destroy the economy of the country. We believe that if the country is led by an uneducated prime minister, the situation in the country will get worse. This is why the AAP launched the Modi Hatao Desh Bachao campaign, Medhi said. Another senior AAP official, Jayanta Kumar Kalita, said the display began at 6 p.m. Saturday and continued until 3 a.m. Sunday. The campaign will continue until 2024, when the country will have its general elections. During his visit on April 14, Modi will inaugurate and launch, among others, AIIMS Guwahati and three medical colleges in Nagaon, Nalbari and Kokrajhar in addition to attending the Bihu dance organized by the state government at the stadium. Sarusajai here with the goal of getting into Guinness. World record as the largest folk dance performed at one location. About 11,000 dancers will take part in the event. It will also launch the distribution of 1.10 crore Ayushman health cards in Assam. As the AAP launched the poster campaign, another opposition party, the AJP, which emerged from the anti-CAA movement, posed 14 questions to Modi, reminding him of the promises he and his party leaders had made to the people of Assam since 2014. when the BJP came to power in the country. AJP General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan said The telegraph: We welcome the visit of the PM but we would also like to remind him of his commitments and those of the other party leaders towards the population of the State. We would like to know the responses to these commitments from him. The 14 questions posed by the AJP included: When will the detection and expulsion of illegal aliens begin? When will the constitutional protection of indigenous peoples be guaranteed? Why did the BJP-led government flip-flop on Lower Subansiri’s NHPC hydel project? When will the Rs 15 lakh promised by you enter the bank accounts? When will the soaring prices of basic necessities be controlled and when will the achche din arrive? When will the flood-erosion problem be solved? Why was the commitment to relaunch the two paper mills in Assam not kept? Why were 27 toll gates imposed on Assam? Why are you silent about the state governments’ plot to destroy vernacular language schools? When will the investigation into the Adani Group’s financial irregularities begin? When will farmers’ income be doubled? When will the special category status of Assams be restored? When will coal mines and illegal syndicates be closed?

