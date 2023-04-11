Trump News Today: Trump tries to stop Mike Pence from testifying about the January 6 riots





Donald Trump repeats resentments in his first speech since his arrest

Former President Donald Trump is trying to block former Vice President Mike Pence from testifying about the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, it has been reported.

Mr. Trump is appealing a court ruling that would require Mr. Pence to appear before a grand jury investigating the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election, Bloomberg News reported.

Meanwhile, the former president is set to make a speedy return to New York to give a deposition in a lawsuit filed by city attorney general Letitia James.

This will be the second time he has testified in the case, the first last year in August, when he declined to answer any questions citing the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

In other news, Mr. Trump released a series of messages over the Easter long weekend ranting about Democrats and President Joe Biden, withdrawal from Afghanistan, potential Republican rival Ron DeSantis and WORLD WAR III.

HighlightsView latest update 1681203720Trump lawyer says Manhattan liberal will infect fair criminal trial process

A lawyer for Donald Trump said Sunday that the former president would not be treated fairly if his criminal trial took place in Manhattan, and would seek to have him moved.

The problem with the venue is that Manhattan was 87% pro-Joe Biden in the last election. It’s a real bastion of liberalism, of activism, and it infects the whole process, Jim Trusty told ABC’s morning show This Week.

However, Mr. Trusty said the top priority for the legal teams was to file a motion to dismiss the charges against Mr. Trump.

John Bowden11 April 2023 10:02

Maroosha Muzaffar11 April 2023 09:30

1681200120He still owes me dinner! Stormy Daniels jokes about Trump

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges relating to $130,000 in silent payments made to the adult film actress.

Following her arrest and arraignment earlier this week, Ms Daniels told Morgan about the night she allegedly slept with Mr Trump following a golf event at Lake Tahoe.

Graeme Massie has the story.

John Bowden11 April 2023 09:02

1681196520Could a New York judge finally force Donald Trump to shut up?

But there was another first in the proceedings, less noticed, which could have profound implications for the next election and beyond. It raises the prospect that a New York judge could succeed where many others have tried and failed, and force Mr. Trump to shut up.

John BowdenApril 11, 2023, 8:02 a.m.

1681194639Trump misses deadlines for filing financial information

The Federal Election Commission asked the former president to file his financial statements after he missed the deadline.

Raw Story reported that the FEC sent a letter to Donald Trump and urged him to comply with election law.

Mr. Trump has already obtained two extensions of time to file his financial information.

On March 15, however, Derek Ross, an attorney for Mr. Trump, requested a further 30-day extension due to the complexity of his financial holdings. The FEC rejected this.

Since no further deadline extensions are available, Mr. Trump’s deadline for filing his personal financial disclosure report remains March 15, 2023, Linda Stevenson, the FEC’s acting general counsel responded on March 16. March.

Under section 104(d) of the Ethics in Government Act 1978, as amended, [a]any person who files a report required to be filed under this Title more than 30 days after [the due date, as extended] will pay an application fee of $200.

Maroosha Muzaffar11 April 2023 07:30

1681191039Voice: Polls Clear: Trump’s Arrest Hurts His Reelection Chances

More and more people are taking the accusations against the former president seriously, writes Eric Garcia:

Maroosha Muzaffar11 April 2023 06:30

