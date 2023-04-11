Politics
Did security drill scare off tigers ahead of Prime Minister Modis’ safari? – The New Indian Express
Express press service
BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not spot a single tiger or big cat during his 22km safari in Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) from 7.15am to 9.30am on Sunday. The hapless 29-year-old driver of the vehicle in which the PM traveled, Madhusudhan, is blamed and some BJP leaders and senior forest department officials have demanded action be taken against him for not choosing a route where the tigers could be spotted. There were also tweets about the cancellation of the registration of the vehicle in which the Prime Minister was travelling.
Interestingly, it has now come to light that the blame almost rests with the PM security personnel, Special Protection Group (SPG), local police, anti-Naxal force and all the other teams that went on multiple safaris on the same route for five years. days before the PM tour.
A senior BTR official confirmed to the New Indian Express that teams patrolling this road for security purposes had been able to spot tigers for the five days prior to the PM’s trip. But the PM could only see a few fresh tiger pugmarks, but no tiger. Members of these security teams also reportedly took photos of the big cats.
The official said the felines have become accustomed to the vehicles traveling on this road. Only this time (Sunday) they could have moved to safer and quieter areas when the Prime Minister was in the vehicle driven by Madhusudhan.
They ate, slept and camped on the identified route. Citing security, they also wanted the PM safari vehicle in the middle of the convoy. We had to beg them for the sightings to be the best of the lead vehicle. To verify this, security teams conducted additional safari rounds. After seeing tigers and leopards and even photographing them, they were convinced Modi must be in the lead vehicle, the official said. BTR staff had pleaded with security teams not to disrupt the course on Saturday evening so that animal movements were not impeded.
PM Modi missed the tiger by a hair’s breadth
A little common sense must have prevailed and the last exercise (Saturday evening) did not take place. That’s why Modi was able to see at least a herd of around 40 elephants, 20-30 Gaurs, around 30 sambar deer and other wildlife, but missed a tiger by a mustache which was the main reason for the safari, the manager said.
After the safari, the Prime Minister politely complained to BTR officials that he had not seen a single tiger or wildcat. When told why this might be so, the Prime Minister turned on his security staff and pointedly reminded them that they had robbed him of a tiger/wildcat sighting.
BTR manager Ramesh Kumar, told the New Indian Express, claims the registration of the canceled vehicle is wrong. The circulating vehicle number is old. The vehicle is no longer in use. Madhusudhan is not at fault. In the name of high security, vehicles have repeatedly taken the chosen route, hampering the observations.
Excited and nervous, Madhusudhan, who still has goosebumps after driving the prime minister, told the New Indian Express: The sightings in the forests are just luck. When I did the trial run on Friday and Saturday for the security teams, two tigers were seen. In fact, the Prime Minister saw fresh tiger pugmarks, but narrowly missed the tiger. I followed the route as my boss told me. I was so scared that I couldn’t even talk to the PM. All my focus and attention was on his safety.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/karnataka/2023/apr/11/did-security-drill-scare-away-tigers-ahead-of-pm-modis-safari-2564658.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Anti-Semitic and Satanic graffiti targets West Hollywood businesses
- Google has removed 22Bet gambling ads featuring former Black Caps star Brendon McCallum from YouTube.
- Sunseeker | Sunseeker News | Sunseeker International launches Sunseeker Skills Academy
- Mother and child are reunited in Türkiye nearly two months after the earthquake
- Joe Burrow and Odell Beckham Jr. saluting Donald Trump at UFC 287 angers fans
- US, Philippines launch war drills in disputed South China Sea
- ‘Barton Fink’ and ‘Elf’ actor Michael Lerner dies aged 81 (VIDEO)
- ESPN lists four teams with the best chance of beating UGA football in 2023
- Wedding guest called ‘trash’ for stealing the show
- A bull market is coming: 1 magnificent growth stock down 45% to buy before it soars
- Fastrack launches FS1 smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature in India for Rs 1,995 on ET Telecom
- UK sees health workers strike over wages