Did security drill scare off tigers ahead of Prime Minister Modis’ safari? – The New Indian Express

Express press service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not spot a single tiger or big cat during his 22km safari in Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) from 7.15am to 9.30am on Sunday. The hapless 29-year-old driver of the vehicle in which the PM traveled, Madhusudhan, is blamed and some BJP leaders and senior forest department officials have demanded action be taken against him for not choosing a route where the tigers could be spotted. There were also tweets about the cancellation of the registration of the vehicle in which the Prime Minister was travelling.

Interestingly, it has now come to light that the blame almost rests with the PM security personnel, Special Protection Group (SPG), local police, anti-Naxal force and all the other teams that went on multiple safaris on the same route for five years. days before the PM tour.

The official said the felines have

accustomed to vehicles traveling on this route.

A senior BTR official confirmed to the New Indian Express that teams patrolling this road for security purposes had been able to spot tigers for the five days prior to the PM’s trip. But the PM could only see a few fresh tiger pugmarks, but no tiger. Members of these security teams also reportedly took photos of the big cats.

The official said the felines have become accustomed to the vehicles traveling on this road. Only this time (Sunday) they could have moved to safer and quieter areas when the Prime Minister was in the vehicle driven by Madhusudhan.

They ate, slept and camped on the identified route. Citing security, they also wanted the PM safari vehicle in the middle of the convoy. We had to beg them for the sightings to be the best of the lead vehicle. To verify this, security teams conducted additional safari rounds. After seeing tigers and leopards and even photographing them, they were convinced Modi must be in the lead vehicle, the official said. BTR staff had pleaded with security teams not to disrupt the course on Saturday evening so that animal movements were not impeded.

PM Modi missed the tiger by a hair’s breadth

A little common sense must have prevailed and the last exercise (Saturday evening) did not take place. That’s why Modi was able to see at least a herd of around 40 elephants, 20-30 Gaurs, around 30 sambar deer and other wildlife, but missed a tiger by a mustache which was the main reason for the safari, the manager said.

After the safari, the Prime Minister politely complained to BTR officials that he had not seen a single tiger or wildcat. When told why this might be so, the Prime Minister turned on his security staff and pointedly reminded them that they had robbed him of a tiger/wildcat sighting.

BTR manager Ramesh Kumar, told the New Indian Express, claims the registration of the canceled vehicle is wrong. The circulating vehicle number is old. The vehicle is no longer in use. Madhusudhan is not at fault. In the name of high security, vehicles have repeatedly taken the chosen route, hampering the observations.

Excited and nervous, Madhusudhan, who still has goosebumps after driving the prime minister, told the New Indian Express: The sightings in the forests are just luck. When I did the trial run on Friday and Saturday for the security teams, two tigers were seen. In fact, the Prime Minister saw fresh tiger pugmarks, but narrowly missed the tiger. I followed the route as my boss told me. I was so scared that I couldn’t even talk to the PM. All my focus and attention was on his safety.