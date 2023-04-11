Trump is expected to sit for deposition this week in a civil lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General





CN—

Former President Donald Trump is expected to return to New York to face another legal battle on Thursday this time in a civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, multiple sources told CNN.

Trump is due to sit for another deposition for the lawsuit against him, his children and the Trump Organization, alleging they were involved in an expansive scheme lasting more than a decade by providing false financial statements to lenders and others that the former president used to enrich himself.

Trump sat for deposition for the case in August 2022, when he declined to answer questions, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination at more than 400 questions.

The following month, the attorney general’s office filed a lawsuit seeking $250 million and barring Trump’s ability to operate a business in the state. The case is due to go to trial in October. The Trumps have denied wrongdoing.

The filing was expected this week as part of the discovery process. It’s unclear whether Trump is more willing to cooperate now.

The president’s former lawyers did not respond to requests for comment.

After his first meeting in August, Trump and his legal team were able to glean more information about the allegations against him, as documents and other documents were turned over to them.

Other strategic decisions could be at play. In a civil case, if a defendant asserts the Fifth Amendment, the jury can draw what is called an adverse inference and give weight to Trump for refusing to answer questions.

Last August, some of Trump’s attorneys advised him to pursue the Fifth Amendment because of the potential risk he could put himself in due to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office’s ongoing investigation into the same issues in the attorney general’s civil case.

Trump has changed his legal team since then.

Ronald Fischetti, who represented Trump in the case last fall, attended that deposition and advised Trump not to answer questions, told CNN on Monday: I don’t know.

Last year, sitting in front of James and his team, Trump criticized her and her office.

Anyone in my position who doesn’t take the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool, Trump said in a video of the deposition released by the attorney general’s office. A statement or response that is slightly off, somewhat by accident, by mistake, like it was a beautiful sunny day when in reality it was lightly overcast, would be welcomed by law enforcement.

Trump’s trip to New York follows his unprecedented indictment obtained by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office last month. Last week, the former president was arraigned and pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records following an investigation into silent payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/10/politics/trump-deposition-civil-lawsuit/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related